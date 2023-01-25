Revamped Monument Mitra scheme to be launched soon: Union Culture Secy

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Winter, Winter season, Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal

The government will soon launch a revamped version of the Monument Mitra scheme under which the Culture Ministry will seek partnerships with private industries for the upkeep of 1,000 ASI monuments and hold light and sound shows among other activities, a top official said Wednesday.

Interacting with reporters here, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan also said, "Our target is to have MoUs signed with partners for 500 sites under the revamped Monument Mitra scheme by August 15 when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ends."

The Monument Mitra scheme was launched a few years ago under the Ministry of Tourism which entails adopting a site for upkeep and other related activities.

The Monument Mitra scheme was transferred from the Ministry of Tourism to the Ministry of Culture a few months ago, Mohan said.

The revamped Monument Mitra scheme, along with its website will be launched soon, he said, adding, the scheme will be based on corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The website will have the names of the sites, and other related details, he said

"We will seek partnership with the private industry to take up upkeep of 1,000 monuments, do light and sound shows, and run interpretation centres, among others. One partner can take up an entire set of activities or a segment of it," Mohan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 13:28 IST

