Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / S Korean opposition leader opens presidential bid following Yoon's ouster

S Korean opposition leader opens presidential bid following Yoon's ouster

Lee, who narrowly lost the 2022 election to Yoon, led the liberal Democratic Party's campaign to oust the former president over his December declaration of martial law

South Korea flag

We have more than we did in the past, but wealth is too concentrated in certain areas, Lee said. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, widely seen as the frontrunner in a presidential by-election triggered by the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol last week, officially announced a presidential bid on Thursday, vowing to heal a starkly divided nation through economic growth.

Lee, who narrowly lost the 2022 election to Yoon, led the liberal Democratic Party's campaign to oust the former president over his December declaration of martial law.

Lee recently stepped down as the party's chairman to focus on campaigning for the June 3 election. He is considered the clear frontrunner in party's primary. Kim Dong-yeon, the Democratic governor of Gyeonggi province and a longtime financial policymaker, also told reporters Wednesday that he intends to run for president.

 

Yoon's downfall has left the conservative People Power Party in disarray, with roughly 10 politicians expected to seek the nomination, reflecting a split between Yoon loyalists, who still control the party's leadership, and reformists calling for a fresh start.

In a video message, Lee said that Yoon's martial law saga exposed the country's deep divisions and social conflicts, and argued that the root cause was a widening rich-poor gap. He promised aggressive government spending to jolt economic growth and ease income polarisation.

Also Read

National Stock Exchange, NSE

NSE launches 11 new passive funds tracking Nifty indices in Japan, Korea

Samsung

Samsung profits surge as buyers stockpile chips ahead of Trump tariffs

Yoon Suk Yeo, South Korea

South Korea to hold snap elections on June 3 after ousting president

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korea to hold election on June 3 to replace ousted President Yoon

Han Duck-soo, South Korean PM

South Korea to prepare support plans ahead of US tariff enforcement

We have more than we did in the past, but wealth is too concentrated in certain areas, Lee said.

With economic growth rates declining worldwide, it has become difficult to maintain and develop an economy solely on the strength of the private sector. However, with government-led talent development and extensive investments in technological research and development, we can revive the economy.

Lee said it was crucial to maintain a robust alliance with the United States and to pursue three-way cooperation with Japan, but he stressed that South Korea's national interest should come first in every decision.

Lee, who has served as a lawmaker, provincial governor and city mayor, is adored by supporters for his outspoken style and has long positioned himself as an anti-elitist. His critics view him as a populist who stokes division and demonizes conservative opponents while failing to offer realistic funding plans to achieve his ambitious goals.

Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the People Power Party and a staunch Yoon loyalist, said that if Lee becomes president, he will ruthlessly wield the sword of dogmatism and retribution and further deepen the country's divisions.

Lee also has his own set of legal troubles, facing five different trials for corruption and other criminal charges.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment by the legislature and formally removed him from office over the martial law decree, triggering a presidential by-election within 60 days. The next president will serve a full 5-year term.

Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, who heads the party's anti-Yoon faction, was expected to announce his presidential bid on Thursday. Among the conservatives' presidential hopefuls, former Labor Minister Kim Moon Soo is considered to be the most pro-Yoon.

Kim, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and senior PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo a former computer software entrepreneur and three-time presidential candidate have declared their intentions to run for president. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is expected to enter the race later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's new energy order puts states' climate laws in crosshairs of DOJ

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump takes break from trade war to make America's showerheads great again

Elon Musk, Musk

Tesla set to enter Saudi Arabia as Musk mends relations with the kingdom

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

IMD forecasts rain for Delhi; heatwave relief expected, AQI at 241

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Lord Mahavir, hails message of non-violence

Topics : South Korea Opposition president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseRBI Cuts Repo RatesRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon