close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nomura Holdings' profit sinks 76% as banking turmoil hits trading

Net income slid 76 per cent from a year earlier in the three months ended March 31 to $55 million, Japan's largest brokerage said in a statement on Wednesday

Agencies
File photo of the logo of Nomura Securities is seen at the company's Head Office in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nomura Holdings’s profit fell as fixed income trading revenues were hit  by a spike in volatility in March and deal-making slumped on muted client activity. Net income slid 76 per cent from a year earlier in the three months ended March 31 to $55 million, Japan’s largest brokerage said in a statement on  Wednesday. The figure missed an average estimate of 38.5 billion yen. 
Frankfurt offices raided
 
Nomura ’s Frankfurt offices are being raided as part of a vast German probe into the Cum-Ex tax dividend scandal. A spokesman confirmed that prosecutors attended the offices  in connection with an investi-gation into historic transac-tions in German stock arou-nd the dividend record date.
 

Also Read

Nomura hires ICICI banker Mahesh Natarajan to head India ECM biz: Report

Nomura hires ICICI Securities' Natarajan to head India ECM business: Report

Reorienting India's food programme a politically deft move, says Nomura

Nomura sees 75 basis point rate cuts in 2023 as GDP slows in India

Turmoil in Adani's empire prompts Nomura, SMFG to disclose fund exposures

Apple's AI coach Quartz will track mood to keep you fit & motivated

China will send team for peace talks: Xi Jinping in call with Zelenskyy

Alibaba slashes Cloud prices by 50% to drive adoption before IPO

Alphabet posts $69.7 billion in revenues, beats analysts' estimates

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

Topics : Nomura Q1 results

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Women in India face challenges in protecting their IPR: Justice Hima Kohli

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
4 min read

ICICI Pru refutes GST dept contention of tax liability due to ITC claims

ICICI Prudential Life
2 min read

Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

IPO
1 min read

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
3 min read

Apple's AI coach Quartz will track mood to keep you fit & motivated

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read

Microsoft looks to revamp AI reshaping search as Google calms investors

Microsoft Swiftkey
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon