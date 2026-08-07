China's exports slow in July despite robust demand for high-tech products

China's exports slowed slightly in July from the month before despite robust demand for high-tech electronics and vehicles.

Customs data released Friday showed China's trade surplus narrowed to $112.5 billion from $125.6 billion in June.

Exports rose nearly 24 per cent in July from a year earlier, compared with a 27 per cent increase in June. Imports climbed 27.5 per cent year-on-year, but that was lower than June's jump of 36 per cent.

Disruptions to port operations due to typhoons helped to slow trade, analysts said.

"The boom in Chinese trade slowed a touch in July but the big picture is that export and import values remain elevated, helped by soaring global demand for electronics and green tech products," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

The Iran war interfered with shipments of aluminum from the West Asia, leading to an increase in Chinese exports of the metal, he noted.

Trade data show China has fully transitioned from providing mostly low cost manufacturing to supplying vital machinery and components for advanced manufacturing.

Exports of high-tech items surged nearly 41 per cent in January-July from the same period the year before, while shipments of vehicles jumped 55 per cent and overall exports of electronics and machinery rose 26 per cent.

China's exports to the US climbed just 2.6 per cent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year, while imports from the US grew 1.4 per cent.

Exports to the European Union were up nearly 17 per cent, while exports to Southeast Asia, which as a bloc is now China's biggest trading partner, surged 25 per cent.