Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
China slams Macron for Taiwan remarks, opposes Nato role in Asia-Pacific

China slams Macron for Taiwan remarks, opposes Nato role in Asia-Pacific

China's foreign ministry rejects comparisons between Taiwan and Ukraine and says Nato has no mandate to expand into the Asia-Pacific region

French President Emmanuel Macron

Aman Sahu
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

China on Wednesday said it will firmly oppose any attempts by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) to expand into the Asia-Pacific and sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for equating the Ukraine and Taiwan conflicts and for calling on Asian countries to align with Europe.
 
"We firmly oppose relevant remarks. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory... The Taiwan question and the Ukraine crisis are not comparable at all,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a media briefing, responding to a question about Macron’s speech at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
 
Macron urged Asian countries to build a new alliance with Europe to avoid becoming "collateral damage" in the power struggle between the United States and China. His remarks drew reactions from both Washington and Beijing.
 
 
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also attended the event, in a separate address called on the US’ Indo-Pacific allies to increase their defence spending as a share of GDP to counter China.
 
The BBC quoted Macron as saying that if Russia could take Ukrainian territory "without any restrictions, without any constraints… what could happen in Taiwan? What will you do the day something happens in the Philippines?" 

China reiterates Taiwan stance, downplays South China Sea tensions 
China has previously clashed with the Philippines over claims in the South China Sea. Asserting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, Lin said China strongly opposes any statements or actions that misrepresent or distort the nature of the Taiwan issue.
 
On the South China Sea conflict, Lin maintained that the situation in the region remains generally stable.
 
China claims most of the area in the South China Sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have counterclaims.
 
“There is no problem with the freedom of navigation and overflight that countries enjoy in accordance with the law in the South China Sea,” Lin said.
 
Nato warned against expansion in Asia-Pacific 
“As a regional defensive organisation, Nato has no right to reach beyond its geographical scope and mandate defined by its treaty,” Lin added.
 
“China firmly opposes Nato's attempt to advance eastward into the Asia-Pacific, stir up tensions and create confrontation in the region, and sabotage regional and even global peace and stability. Asia-Pacific countries do not welcome Nato in the Asia-Pacific, and the region certainly does not need an Asia-Pacific Nato,” he said.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

