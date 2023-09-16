close
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to attend UN General Assembly session

In a statement, Mao Ning said, "Vice President Han Zheng will attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18 to 23"

China, China flag

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will represent China at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday, suggesting that the country's most senior diplomat, Wang Yi, will not attend.
In a statement, Mao Ning said, "Vice President Han Zheng will attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18 to 23."
She said that Han Zheng will attend the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Climate Ambition Summit and the high-level meeting on Global Development Initiative (GDI) Cooperation Outcomes hosted by China. Mao Ning said that he will also have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Mao Ning said, "On the margins of the General Debate, Vice President Han will attend the UN SDG Summit, the Climate Ambition Summit and the high-level meeting on Global Development Initiative (GDI) Cooperation Outcomes hosted by China. He will also have bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the 78th session of the General Assembly and leaders of relevant countries."
Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Mao Ning noted that the world has entered a new period of disorder and transformation with increasing instability, uncertainties, unpredictable factors and rising global challenges. She called the General Debate of the 78th session of the UNGA "an important opportunity" for the international community to build up political consensus, enhance solidarity and coordination and jointly respond to challenges.
Asked about China's hopes for the UNGA session, Mao Ning said, "The world has entered a new period of disorder and transformation with increasing instability, uncertainties and unpredictable factors as well as rising global challenges. The General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will be an important opportunity for the international community to build up political consensus, enhance solidarity and coordination and jointly respond to challenges."

Mao Ning stated that Han Zheng will express China's views regarding the current international landscape, global governance and major international and regional issues and call for global efforts to uphold true multilateralism.
Mao Ning said, "Vice President Han Zheng will fully elaborate on China's views and propositions on the current international landscape, global governance and major international and regional issues, call for global efforts to uphold true multilateralism and jointly deliver on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind."
The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will feature the High-Level General Debate from September 19-September 23. The 78th session represents a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since it marks the halfway point to the global goals' deadline, United Nations Women said in a statement.
At the SDG Summit, leaders will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 SDGs, providing high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions, according to the United Nations Women statement. The outcome will be a negotiated political declaration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China UN General Assembly

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

