Churches vandalised in Pak's Punjab province over blasphemy allegations

In yet another attack on religious minorities in Pakistan, a church was vandalised and set ablaze in Faisalabad district, according to Lahore-based Bishop Azad Marshall.

Following the allegations of blasphemy, the mob vandalised and destroyed a Church in Punjab province's Faisalabad district.

Bishop Marshall posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan."

"A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran," he added.

Bishop Marshall stated that he is crying out for justice and action to take place against those who had attacked them. He demanded the safety of citizens and asked to assure them that their lives are valuable in their own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom.

Although Pakistan was founded in 1947 with the intention of creating a tolerant and egalitarian country, religious communities have continued to face discrimination.

Last month, Naveed Walter, the President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan said that the population of minorities in Pakistan has come down to 3 per cent from 23 per cent since its independence in 1947.

"There were multiple reasons behind this. One of the main reasons was when Pakistan was declared an Islamic country. In 1973, when the constitution was established, in Article 2 it was stated that Islam shall be a state religion. In Article 41 (2) it was declared that the President shall always be a Muslim always. Article 91 restated that the Prime Minister shall be a Muslim always. There were multiple amendments in the constitution in the 1980s when the dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq made the amendments in the constitution as per the Sharia law", said Naveed Walter.

The human rights activist said that the blasphemy law was introduced in the country to target religious minorities. A large number of people have been killed and many languished in jail across Pakistan since its introduction.

Even in June, a local court in Bahawalpur sent shockwaves across Pakistan after sentencing a 22-year-old Christian youth, Noman Masih, to death on blasphemy charges, BNN Network reported.

The verdict has sparked strong reactions from various human rights activists and organizations.