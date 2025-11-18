Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Cloudflare outage hits major websites and services, including ChatGPT and X

Cloudflare outage hits major websites and services, including ChatGPT and X

Cloudflare was investigating an issue that "potentially impacts multiple customers," the San Francisco-based company said on its website.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT(Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Lynn Doan
  ChatGPT, social-media platform X and NJ Transit were among the websites blocking some users’ access on Tuesday as the web security firm Cloudflare Inc. worked to address a widespread, worldwide networking outage. 
Cloudflare was investigating an issue that “potentially impacts multiple customers,” the San Francisco-based company said on its website. The same page shows Cloudflare had been experiencing issues with a customer support portal, and had been scheduled to conduct some scheduled maintenance in some areas earlier in the day. At one point, Cloudflare’s own outage status website wasn’t loading.   
About an hour into the disruption, Cloudflare said it was “seeing services recover” but warned customers would continue to see “higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts.” 
 
Cloudflare’s software is used by hundreds of thousands of companies globally, acting as a buffer between their websites and end users and working to protect their sites from attacks that might overload them with traffic.  

Also Read

Yann LeCun

Is Big Tech betting wrong? Meta's AI pioneer says LLM boom is a dead end

Amazon

Amazon, Flipkart tune product listings to rise in ChatGPT, AI searches

OpenAI, chatgpt

Why ChatGPT remains too dangerous for teens as risks, lawsuits rise?

artificial intelligence, AI

Is this the first AI unicorn to fail? Insiders say yes, and name it

Group chat in ChatGPT

OpenAI to rival WhatsApp as it tests group chats in ChatGPT: How it works

Cloudflare’s system has gone down — multiple times — before. In July 2019, a bug in Cloudflare’s software caused one part of its network to suck up computing resources from the rest of the company, leading thousands of websites around the world that rely on Cloudflare to go offline for as long as 30 minutes. During that outage, services including the blogging platform Medium, the video game chat provider Discord, Shopify Inc., music service SoundCloud Ltd., Bitcoin trading platform Coinbase Inc. and online storage site Dropbox Inc. were affected.  
In June 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of its data centers handling a significant proportion of its global traffic, also essentially shutting down several major websites and services. The incident lasted for about an hour and a half.
Moody’s website was also affected on Tuesday, displaying a “server error” at the top.  
Cloudflare shares were down 3.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday. 

More From This Section

Twitter, X, social media

Elon Musk's X goes down as thousands report US outages, other services hit

parasocial, celebrity, cambridge word of the year

Parasocial becomes Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2025

human evolution

If evolution is real, why don't we see how humans are still evolving

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

Japan warns citizens in China to stay vigilant as diplomatic tensions rise

Vegemite

Australian inmate fights Vegemite ban, says denial violates his culture

Topics : ChatGPT Twitter Cloudflare Cloud services Internet shutdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon