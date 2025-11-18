Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Parasocial becomes Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2025

Parasocial becomes Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2025

Parasocial became the Word of the Year because people are talking about one-sided relationships more than ever, especially with celebrities and even AI chatbots

parasocial, celebrity, cambridge word of the year

Parasocial was added to the Cambridge Dictionary in 2023 after lexicographers noticed it appearing in news articles and on social media. Photo: Cambridge Dictionary

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

'Parasocial' was selected as the Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2025 amid an increased spike in searches for this word, the dictionary announced on Tuesday. It also noted that the word's popularity helped it transition from an academic term to one used by ordinary people in their social media posts in 2025.
 
Cambridge Dictionary Chief Editor Colin McIntosh said, "Parasocial stood out in 2025 for several reasons. Public interest in the term increased massively this year, as we can see from our data: the number of searches for it in the Cambridge Dictionary, as well as on Google, spiked on several occasions. And it also captures the zeitgeist of 2025, as the public’s fascination with celebrities and their lifestyles continues to reach new heights."
 
 
Parasocial was added to the Cambridge Dictionary in 2023 after lexicographers noticed it appearing in news articles and on social media.

What does parasocial mean?

Parasocial is an adjective which means involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, a character in a book, film, TV series, or an artificial intelligence (AI) character. It also became one of only two adjectives that have been crowned Word of the Year; the first being paranoid in 2016.
 
It was chosen as the Word of the Year because people are talking about one-sided relationships more than ever, especially with celebrities and even AI chatbots, the website noted. 
Searches spike for Parasocial

Also Read

Dhurandhar trailer out

Dhurandhar trailer drops: Ranveer Singh delivers his most savage avatar yet

ai in healthcare, india public health

AI can shift Indian healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive: KPMG

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns

Tech Wrap November 18

Tech Wrap Nov 18: OPPO Find X9 series, Kodak TVs, Dolby Vision on Instagram

madvi hidma, maoist, naxal

Madvi Hidma encounter: How forces killed one of India's most wanted Naxal

 
Social media, influencer culture, and the rise of AI companions have made these relationships more common. Searches for the word spiked after debates about how influencers use parasocial bonds and concerns about how AI chatbots might affect children and mental health. The Cambridge Dictionary even updated its definition to include relationships with AI.

Other shortlists for 2025

Apart from parasocial, two other words were shortlisted by the Cambridge Dictionary: pseudonymization and memeify.
 
While pseudonymization refers to a process in which information that relates to a particular person is changed to a number or name that has no meaning so that it is impossible to understand, memeify simply means turning an event, image, or person into a meme.
 
According to the website, searches for pseudonymization spiked in May. However, it could not be traced to a specific event or any particular trend. Memeify, on the other hand, highlights how memes, in the tradition of satire, are a mode of both entertainment and communication, blurring the lines between joke and journalism to reframe politics, identity, crises, and culture.

Glazing, vibey on watchlist

To be a candidate for the Word of the Year, a term has to be a part of the Cambridge Dictionary. These are some words that are on the watchlist:
  • Glazing: Excessive use of praise or flattery, especially by artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, in a way that seems insincere and artificial. It is sometimes seen as a way of compensating for weak input from an AI.
  • Bias: It is the object of a fan’s devotion to a singer, band, or other media star. It is used especially by fans of the South Korean music genre K-pop.
  • Vibey: Describes a place that has a good vibe. For example, the place is vibey, has a great buzz, and is perfect for people-watching.
  • Breathwork: It is a technique that involves the conscious control of your breathing and is intended to produce physical and mental benefits.
  • Doom spending: It is the activity of spending money that you do not have to make yourself feel better. People sometimes engage in it when they feel anxious and uncertain about the future.

Previous winners

These are the last five years' winners of the Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year:
  • 2024: Manifest
  • 2023: Hallucinate
  • 2022: Homer
  • 2021: Perseverance
  • 2020: Quarantine

More From This Section

human evolution

If evolution is real, why don't we see how humans are still evolving

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

Japan warns citizens in China to stay vigilant as diplomatic tensions rise

Vegemite

Australian inmate fights Vegemite ban, says denial violates his culture

Vikram Bajaj

Who is Vikram Bajaj, the MIT-trained scientist steering Bezos' AI Project?

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

US nod for S Korea's nuke submarines will lead to 'nuclear domino': N Korea

Topics : Artificial intelligence word of the year Cambridge University BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon