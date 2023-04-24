close

Coca-Cola beats estimates on steady demand; revenue rises to $10.98 bn

A near domination of the global carbonated drinks market along with rival PepsiCo has helped Coca-Cola to raise prices with little or no pushback from consumers

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France. (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
April 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as demand for its sodas remained resilient in the face of multiple price increases.
A near domination of the global carbonated drinks market along with rival PepsiCo has helped Coca-Cola to raise prices with little or no pushback from consumers.

Consumer goods companies have raised prices to pass on steep commodity and raw material costs that stemmed from supply-chain snags fueled by the pandemic and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Average selling prices rose 11% in the first quarter, Coca-Cola said, while unit case volumes rose 3%.

The company said net revenue rose to $10.98 billion from $10.49 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $10.80 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Shares of the company were marginally higher in premarket trading.

Topics : Coca Cola Results FMCG

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

