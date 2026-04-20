'Hormuz security is not free', says Iran amid rising tensions with US

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on Sunday (local time) warned that stability in the Strait of Hormuz comes at a cost, stating that the country cannot be expected to ensure maritime security while facing restrictions on its own oil exports, amid escalating tensions with the United States over the seizure of an Iranian vessel.

In a post on X, Aref said, "The security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free. One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others."

He added that the consequences of continued pressure would be global in scale, particularly for energy markets.

"The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone," he said.

Aref further stressed that long-term stability in fuel prices would require an end to external pressure on Iran.

"Stability in global fuel prices depends on a guaranteed and lasting end to the economic and military pressure against Iran and its allies," he added.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region following Iran's confirmation that a US operation targeted an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

Iran's Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters, in a statement carried by Iranian state media, accused the United States of "violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy" and said the ship had been seized.

"We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military," it said.

The statement followed claims by the US Central Command (Centcom) that American forces intercepted and disabled the Iranian-flagged vessel TOUSKA in the Arabian Sea after it violated a US naval blockade.

"TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19," Centcom said.

It added that the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance fired several rounds into the vessel's engine room after repeated warnings were ignored.

"Spruance disabled Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska's engine room," Centcom said, adding that US Marines later boarded the vessel, which remains in American custody.

US President Donald Trump also claimed that American forces had taken "full custody" of the ship, saying it was intercepted after attempting to breach the blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

The developments come amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing diplomatic uncertainty, with Iran rejecting US claims as "false" about renewed negotiations while accusing Washington of escalating pressure through military and economic measures.