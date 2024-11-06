Business Standard
Congress congratulates Trump, Rahul wishes him success in second term

India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership, underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values, aligned interests, and extensive people-to-people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential polls victory, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying "we look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity".

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Trump and wished success to him in his second term.

"Congratulations on your victory, @realDonaldTrump! Wishing you success in your second term as US President. All the best to @KamalaHarris in her future endeavours," Gandhi said on X.

Former President Trump is projected to win the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

 

In a post on X, Kharge said, "On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump for his election victory."  India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership, underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values, aligned interests, and extensive people-to-people connections, the Congress president said.

"We look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity," Kharge said.

With results continuing to come in from various states giving a clear indication of a Trump victory, the 78-year-old Republican leader addressed his supporters at West Palm Beach in Florida, declaring victory and promising a "golden age of America".

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris. Trump was just three votes short of a victory.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

