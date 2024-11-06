Business Standard
Donald trumps Harris, becomes 47th US President in historic comeback

US Presidential election 2024: Republican candidate Donald Trump crosses the 270-majority mark

Donald Trump Elected 47th President of the United States (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Donald J Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a heated campaign that focused on continuing his ‘Make America Great Again’ theme and reviving economic growth. Trump’s decisive victory marks a remarkable comeback, making him the first US president since Grover Cleveland to lose re-election and then successfully reclaim the presidency.
 
At 78, Trump is also one of the oldest elected presidents in US history. President Biden was also 78 when elected President in 2020, whose mental agility Trump severely criticised throughout his campaign.
 
Celebrating his victory in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump described his win as the result of “the greatest political movement of all time” and promised to fulfill a powerful mandate. Trump crosses the 270-majority mark required to win the polls in the US. “We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” he said to cheering supporters.
 
 
Backed by prominent figures such as billionaire Elon Musk, Trump secured crucial swing states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes required to win.
 
Throughout his campaign, Trump also endured multiple legal challenges, including criminal convictions, indictments, and even an assassination attempt. These obstacles, rather than deterring him, appeared to galvanise his supporters.
 
“Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. That reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness,” Trump told his supporters, in reference to the July assassination attempt.

Trump on immigration, Muslim ban, Israel, Nato

Trump’s campaign resonated with voters of an extremely divided nation who were frustrated with the economy, inflation, and illegal immigration. He pledged sweeping changes, including sealing the southern border, imposing tariffs aimed at reviving US manufacturing, and moving away from international conflicts. He also promised “freedom cities” on federal land and hinted at stricter immigration policies, including a new Muslim ban and a significant mass deportation operation.
 
In the Israel-Hamas conflict, Trump expressed support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but advised Israel to conclude its offensive in Gaza quickly, warning that it is “losing the PR war.”
 
Trump’s election signals a potential shift in US foreign policy, particularly concerning the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) and support for Ukraine. His isolationist stance, coupled with his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has raised questions on the future of American alliances, especially as conflicts continue in Europe and West Asia.
 

Trump vs Harris: What worked for the Republican president

The US presidential election 2024 marks the second time Trump has defeated a female candidate in a presidential race, the first being Hillary Clinton in 2016. Like 2016, gender issues were also central in this election, particularly due to Trump’s three Supreme Court appointments and their impact on overturning critical abortion laws in 2022.
 
Trump’s campaign effectively remained unscathed by his criminal charges.
Harris, representing the Biden administration’s post-Covid recovery efforts, faced difficulties countering Trump’s appeal to lower taxes on social security, tips, and overtime. Rising living costs became a key political issue for Harris, who attempted to balance her progressive stance with a newfound, stricter position on border policy. Harris’s campaign also widely focused on economic concerns like grocery prices, housing, child care, and elder care.
 
Trump’s running mate and the next Vice President of the US JD Vance hailed Trump’s victory calling it the “greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.”
 

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

