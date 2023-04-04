close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Consequences of Modi's clean chit to China: Kharge on China renaming row

Launching a scathing attack at the centre over the "reports" of China renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said

ANI Politics
Congress President Malikarjuna Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Launching a scathing attack at the centre over the "reports" of China renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that China has renamed the country's areas for the third time.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "For the third time, China has dared to "rename" our areas in Arunachal Pradesh. April 21, 2017 -- 6 places, December 30, 2021 -- 15 places, April 3, 2023 -- 11 places".

"Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India. After Galvan, the country is facing the consequences of Modi ji giving a clean chit to China," he added.

This comes after China's Ministry of Civil Affairs came up with the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it referred to as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet."

China released names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh in Chinese characters, Tibetan and pinyin according to the rules on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet, Global Times reported.

The ministry announced the names of 11 places on Sunday and also gave precise coordinates, including two residential areas, five mountain peaks, two rivers and two other areas. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs also listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, as per the news report.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge becomes first non-Gandhi Congress President in 24 years

'Only Rahul can challenge Modi..,' says Gehlot as Kharge takes charge

MEA rejects China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

Mallikarjun Kharge's election will galvanise Congress, says DK Shivakumar

China releases names of 11 places in Arunachal to claim Indian territory

Credit Suisse in for firestorm as shareholders get last crack at meet

MEA rejects China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

Lavrov ready to meet Blinken if there's willingness from US: Russian envoy

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

Ukraine receives first tranche of $2.7 billion financial aid from IMF

According to a Global Times report, this is the third batch of geographical names announced by the ministry in Arunachal Pradesh. As per the news report, the first batch of the standardized names of six places was issued in 2017, and the second batch of 15 places was released in 2021.

Earlier, in December last year, the Indian government said that it has seen reports of China attempting to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh "in its own language" and asserted that the border state has been and will always be an integral part of India.

Topics : Narendra Modi | mallikarjun kharge | China

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon