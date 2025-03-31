Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Crude inches up as investors await Trump's actions on Russian oil, Iran

Crude inches up as investors await Trump's actions on Russian oil, Iran

China and India are major buyers of Russian crude and their acquiescence would be crucial to making any secondary sanctions package seriously hurt exports from the world's second largest oil exporter

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

The more active June Brent crude futures was up 43 cents, or 0.59per cent, at $73.19 a barrel by 1322 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was 47 cents, or 0.68per cent, higher at $69.83 a barrel. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 

Oil edged up on Monday, with investors cautious after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil and warned Iran of possible military action if it did not agree to a deal over its nuclear program.

The more active June Brent crude futures was up 43 cents, or 0.59per cent, at $73.19 a barrel by 1322 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was 47 cents, or 0.68per cent, higher at $69.83 a barrel. Front-month Brent, trading at $74.27, expires later on Monday.

Oil prices dropped earlier in the session before recovering and stabilizing at current levels.

 

"(Trump's) threat on secondary tariffs on Russia and Iranian oil is a factor oil market participants are tracking, although he has indicated he is not planning to introduce them for now," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. "But, there is a rising risk of larger supply risks down the road."

Also Read

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex closes 191pts lower on Friday; Nifty ends FY25 with 5% gain

equity trading volumes, share market

Markets Today: FIIs; Sebi proposal; Trump tariffs; Gold; Active, Rapid IPOs

stock market trading

Market Today: Trump auto tariffs; NSE rejig; Nifty expiry; FII; IPO listing

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: FIIs; Wall St; Trump tariffs; Active Infra, Rapid Fleet IPOs

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

How to trade crude oil? Mohammed Imran of Mirae Asset Sharekhan decodes

Trump said on Sunday he was "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin and will impose 25per cent-50per cent secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he feels Moscow is hindering his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

China and India are major buyers of Russian crude and their acquiescence would be crucial to making any secondary sanctions package seriously hurt exports from the world's second largest oil exporter.

Trump also threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.

Some analysts believe that Trump may not act on his threats, a view that is putting a cap on oil prices.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore said the market felt Trump would not follow through. If enacted, he said, the tariffs would be another step toward a trade war that would weigh on global growth and demand for crude oil.

On Monday several Chinese traders were unfazed by the latest threat. Three who spoke with Reuters all said Trump's constant brinkmanship meant they discounted what he said.

"We expect WTI to stay in a range of $65 to $75 for now as the market assesses the impact of Trump tariffs on oil supply and global economy, as well as the supply situation from the US and OPEC+," said Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities.

Elsewhere, talks to restart Kurdish oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline have hit a snag as a lack of clarity over payments and contracts persists, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen banned from 2027 French election over embezzlement case

Imran khan

Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for rights advocacy

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Iran will deliver 'strong blow' against US if it attacks, says Khamenei

steel, aluminium

Why UK is close to becoming only G7 nation without steel production ability

Goldman Sachs

Goldman raises odds of US recession to 35%, predicts 3 interest rate cuts

Topics : Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon