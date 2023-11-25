Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Days ahead of us will be complicated, nothing over until it's over: IDF

"The days ahead of us will be complicated, nothing is over until it's over. We should be prepared," Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday

Israel President on Gaza

The accord, which is backed by a four-day cease-fire between Hamas and Israel that began on Friday morning, constitutes the conflict's first major diplomatic breakthrough

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Israeli military has warned that the implementation of the hostage release agreement will be complicated and "nothing is over until it's over," CNN reported.
"The days ahead of us will be complicated, nothing is over until it's over. We should be prepared," Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He described the release of 24 hostages from Gaza, including 13 Israeli nationals, as "a great relief," but added that "our hearts are with the hostages who are still being held in Gaza."
The accord, which is backed by a four-day cease-fire between Hamas and Israel that began on Friday morning, constitutes the conflict's first major diplomatic breakthrough.
"In the Gaza Strip in the morning hours, IDF troops deployed along the lines of the operational pause in Gaza. The commanders were briefed and prepared the forces as to how to act during the time of the pause," Hagari said.
"During the pause days, the IDF will complete the preparations for the next phases of the war," he added.
On being asked if senior Hamas officials would try to evacuate Gaza during the cease-fire, Hagari said, "We're monitoring everything necessary, and are monitoring senior Hamas officials, in Gaza and anywhere in the world."
As the war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 50th day following the October 7 attack on Israel, the first batch of Israeli hostages were released from Gaza on Friday.
After Hamas released the first batch of Israeli hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the nation is committed to returning of all the hostages from Gaza as it is "one of the aims of the war."
In a video message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world."
Reiterating Israel's commitment to the hostage deal, he further added by saying, "But I emphasise to you, the families, to you the citizens of Israel, we are committed to returning (of) all the hostages. This is one of the aims of the war and we are committed to achieving all the aims of the war.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Bird flu takes toll on US industry, 1.35 mn chickens being killed in Ohio

Cease-fire swap: Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinians

Israel calls Spanish, Belgian ambassadors post criticism during Rafah visit

Alibaba Group Holding starts its overhaul to revamp cloud business

Four-day Gaza truce begins; first group of 13 Israeli hostages freed

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Hamas Gaza

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon