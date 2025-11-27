Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US forces to use Dominican Republic base in expanded anti-drug campaign

US forces to use Dominican Republic base in expanded anti-drug campaign

Aircraft will be refuelled and logistical tasks will take place at the San Isidro base and Las Americas international airport near Santo Domingo, according to President Luis Abinader

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth travelled to Santo Domingo as President Donald Trump’s administration mounts the largest deployment in the region in decades to confront alleged traffickers(Photo:PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Eric Martin and Jim Wyss
 
The Trump administration will use a Dominican Republic air base and airport in its campaign against drug cartels, strengthening cooperation in the Caribbean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday alongside the nation’s president. 
Aircraft will be refuelled, and logistical tasks will take place at the San Isidro base and Las Americas international airport near Santo Domingo, according to President Luis Abinader. He cautioned, however, that the agreement would be “technical, limited and temporary” to confront the danger narcotics traffickers pose to the island nation, which has a history of unwelcome American interventions.
 
“Our country faces a real threat,” Abinader said, standing beside Hegseth at the national palace in Santo Domingo. “That threat does not recognise borders or flags; it destroys families, and it has used our territory as part of its routes for decades.”
 
 
The Dominican Republic — known for its beach resorts — has long served as a major transhipment point for drugs on their way to the US and Europe.

Also Read

Trump

Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, left, and US President Donald Trump during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, US, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

Russia's frozen assets at the centre of Ukraine peace deal negotiations

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

US adds 500 more National Guard troops in Washington after 2 members shot

Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff

Russia denies big concessions to Ukraine after leaked US envoy call: Report

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Gobble turkey

Why turkeys get pardoned by US presidents every year on Thanksgiving

 
Hegseth travelled to Santo Domingo as President Donald Trump’s administration mounts the largest deployment in the region in decades to confront alleged traffickers. It comes two days after the US designated Venezuela’s so-called Cartel of the Suns as a foreign terrorist organisation. 
 
The American government says that the group is operated by senior army officers and led by President Nicolas Maduro himself, accusations that Venezuela rejects. 
 
On Tuesday, General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Trinidad and Tobago for high-level meetings focused on the drug threat. Trinidad, which lies just off Venezuela’s coast, has become key to the US military buildup in the region, with US warships docking in Port of Spain.
 
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived in the Caribbean this month, heightening speculation that the US may be preparing to strike targets inside Venezuela, a prospect Trump himself has raised. Washington has carried out numerous strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean, killing more than 80 people.
 
Critics say the strikes amount to extra-judicial executions. Trump defended them, saying the targets belong to international criminal organisations responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans from drug overdoses. He has alternated between suggesting he plans to expand the strikes to land, and that he plans to speak directly with Maduro.

More From This Section

Rachel Reeves

UK Treasury chief Reeves set to raise taxes again in her second budget

China Taiwan

Taiwan plans extra $40 billion in defence spending to counter China

Rithala metro station, fire

36 dead so far in massive fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise complex

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US peace plan for Ukraine drew from Russian document, says report

Gold

Gold near two-week peak as tepid US data fuels Fed rate cut bets

Topics : Donald Trump Dominican Republic Drug trafficking Donald Trump administration US Defence Secretary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon