Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case

The former president's lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state's mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb 16 verdict in Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Donald Trump has appealed his USD 454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge's finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.
The former president's lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state's mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron's February 16 verdict in Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit.
Trump's lawyers wrote in court papers that they're asking the appeals court to decide whether Engoron committed errors of law and/or fact and whether he abused his discretion and or his jurisdiction.

Topics : Donald Trump US police New York Law

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

