Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / From immigration to trade, here's a list of Donald Trump's executive orders

From immigration to trade, here's a list of Donald Trump's executive orders

Announcing measures across immigration, trade, energy, and federal workforce policies, Donald Trump positioned these orders as reversals of Joe Biden's administration

Trump executive orders

Donald Trump has reportedly prepared around 100 orders and pledged a “complete restoration of America” | Credit: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump wasted no time after his inauguration, taking immediate steps to deliver on key campaign promises. Announcing measures across immigration, trade, energy, and federal workforce policies, he positioned these actions as reversals of the previous Joe Biden administration.  
 
“We will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America’s government,” Trump declared during his inaugural address on Monday.  
 
The White House indicated plans for a substantial slate of executive orders, including rescinding many of Biden’s. Trump has reportedly prepared around 100 orders and pledged a “complete restoration of America”. However, it is worth mentioning that many of these actions are expected to face legal challenges.  
 
 
Trade and economy  
 
Trump has signalled his intention to reshape trade policies with China. Federal agencies are to review existing tariff policies. However, Trump signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating for 75 days.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump Inauguration LIVE Updates: Trump signs executive order extending TikTok operations for 75 days

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

LIVE news: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged from hospital today, say doctors

Donald Trump

Trump reverses Biden's oil drilling bans, opens US waters for exploration

Former President Bill Clinton, from right, former Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and former President Joe Biden listen and President Donald Trump

A look at false and misleading claims Trump made at inaugural event

Donald Trump, Trump

Rubio confirmed as secy of state, becomes 1st member of Trump's Cabinet

 
“I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families,” he said. He also promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting February 1. He has also signed an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America".
 
A proposed "External Revenue Service" will focus on collecting tariffs, which Trump asserts will generate significant revenue for the US Treasury.  He also signed a symbolic memorandum directing federal agencies to combat consumer inflation.
 
Trump has also suspended US foreign assistance for 90 days pending reviews, and designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.
 
Immigration  
 
A sweeping overhaul of immigration policy is on the cards, with Trump planning 10 executive orders addressing both legal and illegal immigration. Declaring a national emergency at the southern border, he pledged to deploy military forces, including the National Guard, to enhance security.  
 
Plans include completing the US-Mexico border wall, ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented individuals, and reinstating policies like “Remain in Mexico.” Refugee resettlements will be paused, and “catch and release” policies will be discontinued. Deportation measures are also set to intensify. He also terminated the CBP One app, which had facilitated legal entry for nearly 1 million migrants under Biden's administration.
 
Citizenship
 
Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to withhold US citizenship from the children of undocumented immigrants born in the United States — seeking to end a right that the US Constitution has guaranteed for more than 150 years.
 
The executive order, which would apply to any babies born after February 19, is expected to be quickly challenged in court given that it would constitute an extraordinary departure from the historic interpretation of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states that “all persons born” in the United States “are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
 
Energy and climate  
 
Trump has already signed the executive order on the US' exit from the World Health Organisation (WHO). He aims to dismantle Biden-era climate policies and prioritise domestic energy production. He plans to expand oil and gas drilling, refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and ease regulations on household appliances. Within hours of his swearing-in, Trump repealed Biden-era regulations to ease burdens on oil and natural gas production, particularly in Alaska.
 
He officially withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, though the formal process will take time. Trump also intends to halt leasing for large wind farms, citing environmental concerns.   
Trump energy policy
 
Socio-cultural policies  
 
Trump’s administration will enforce policies recognising only two genders, which will apply to government documents and regulations. He also plans to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in federal agencies and the military.
 
The US President has also mandated segregation in federal prisons, migrant shelters, and rape victim facilities based on biological sex as defined in the order. Besides, Trump also reverted Denali's (mountain in Alaska) name back to "Mount McKinley" to honour "American greatness."
 
National security  
 
Trump reaffirmed his promise to reinstate military personnel discharged for refusing Covid-19 vaccinations, granting them full back pay. He also declared an intention to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, a statement likely to spark controversy.  
 
Federal workforce  
 
The federal workforce will be ordered back to office-based roles. Trump has halted federal hiring, except for the military and unspecified areas of government. He also pledged to address what he described as an overreach of diversity and inclusion efforts within government employment. 
 
He also proposed reclassifying certain federal employees as political appointees, making it easier to terminate them. Additionally, the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), led by Elon Musk, will recommend cuts to government programs and spending.
 
Pardons  
 
Trump issued roughly 1,500 pardons and commuted the sentences of 14 of his supporters in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when thousands of them stormed the building amid his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.
 
Trump commuted the sentences of individuals associated with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who were convicted of seditious conspiracy. He then issued "a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," a category that included people who assaulted law enforcement officers.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump suspends foreign assistance programmes for 90 days pending reviews

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's biggest China threat is not TikTok but critical infrastructure

Donald Trump, Trump

Canada relieved Trump didn't impose tariffs, later says they could hit soon

TikTok

President Trump signs executive order extending TikTok ops for 75 days

Tiktok return, Tiktok

Donald Trump issues executive order to suspend TikTok ban; can it stick?

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump US President Trump Inauguration 2025 Trump’s immigration agenda Trump trade policy Trump tariffs us mexico border wall National Security Trump on US economy World Health Organisation Trump exits Paris climate accord

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump's Inaugural AddressBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon