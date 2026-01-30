Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump names former Fed Guv Kevin Warsh to replace Powell as Fed chair

Trump names former Fed Guv Kevin Warsh to replace Powell as Fed chair

Trump names former Fed Guv Kevin Warsh to replace Powell as Fed chair

Kevin Warsh (Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Rahul Goreja
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday said he had chosen former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve once Chair Jerome Powell steps down in May.
 
"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Kevin Warsh to be the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system. Kevin currently serves as the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution, and Lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a Partner of Stanley Druckenmiller at Duquesne Family Office LLC," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

