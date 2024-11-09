Business Standard
Home / World News / Donald Trump's deportation plan key focus for Canada's Cabinet committee

Donald Trump's deportation plan key focus for Canada's Cabinet committee

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau re-established a special Cabinet committee on Canada-US relations to address his administration's concerns

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's promise to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people is a top focus for Canada. (Photo: PTI)

AP Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump's promise to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people is a top focus for Canada, its deputy prime minister said Friday, as the country plans to deal with a possible influx north.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau re-established a special Cabinet committee on Canada-U.S relations to address his administration's concerns about another Trump presidency this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is chair of the revived committee, said what Trump's deportation plan would mean for Canada is a key priority for the committee.

"I do want Canadians to know it is one of our two central points of focus," Freeland said after the group met for the first time since Trump's first term in office.

 

Freeland said controlling Canada's border is fundamental. Canadians are right to be concerned about it, she said.

Freeland said Canada has a plan, but she did not share any details.

More From This Section

Yoav Gallant, Israeli defence minister

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant steps down, Israel Katz takes over

Oil

Oil falls over 2% on receding US hurricane risk, lackluster China stimulus

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting President-elect Trump

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan aims at IT exports worth $25 billion in next three years

Wall Street

US markets set for best week this year on Trump win, interest rate cut

She said she spoke to the leaders of Canada's provinces about the issue this week and said it is intentional that the country's immigration and public safety ministers are members of the committee. The deputy prime minister said the committee will meet often including early next week again.

Canada saw an increase in the number of irregular border crossings between 2016 and 2023, which the Royal Canadian Mounted Police attributes in part to the first Trump presidency.

The national police service has said they have been working through multiple scenarios in case there is a change in irregular migration - which is trending down this year.

Trump has talked about creating the largest mass deportation program in history. And Trump has called for using the National Guard and empowering domestic police forces in the effort.

Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden announced last year a plan to close a loophole in an immigration agreement that allowed thousands of asylum-seeking immigrants to move between the two countries along a back road linking New York state to the Canadian province of Quebec.

The policy says asylum seekers without U.S or Canadian citizenship who are caught within 14 days of crossing anywhere along the 3,145-mile (5,061-kilometre) border will be sent back.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

FBI thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump; 3 people charged

Donald Trump, Trump

After Donald Trump's election win, many Americans research moving abroad

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Your unifying message of hope will keep inspiring many: Rahul to Harris

Donald Trump, Trump

Israeli settlement named after Trump hopes for opportunity after election

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump

Who is Susie Wiles? Meet Donald Trump's pick for first woman Chief of Staff

Topics : Donald Trump US-Canada Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon