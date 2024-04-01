Sensex (    %)
                             
Donald Trump's social media company lost more than $58 million last year

Revenue for Trump Media topped just over $4.13 million in 2023, the SEC filing shows, although that's up from $1.47 million in 2022

Photo: Bloomberg

Industry analysts have compared the fervour around Trump Media to the meme stock craze, which notably boosted shares of struggling companies such as GameStop and the movie chain AMC Entertainment to exorbitant heights in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Less than a week after a flashy stock market debut, Donald Trump's social media company is disclosing that it lost nearly $58.2 million in 2023.
Losses in 2023 for Trump Media & Technology Group whose flagship product is Truth Social mark a stark decline compared with the profit of $50.5 million that the former president's company reported for 2022, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
Revenue for Trump Media topped just over $4.13 million in 2023, the SEC filing shows, although that's up from $1.47 million in 2022.
After merging with with a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., Trump Media began trading on Tuesday on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol DJT. It's been a volatile ride.
Trump Media's shares soared in their first couple days of trading surpassing $79 at one point Tuesday but have since fallen closer to their initial offering price of $49.95. As of midday Monday, Trump Media's stock was down more than 18 per cent, standing at just over $50.
Industry analysts have compared the fervour around Trump Media to the meme stock craze, which notably boosted shares of struggling companies such as GameStop and the movie chain AMC Entertainment to exorbitant heights in 2021.
On Monday, shares for these so-called meme stocks slid as well, with GameStop and AMC down more than 7 per cent and 11 per cent, respectfully. And Reddit, another company that recently went public and looped into meme stock frenzy comparisons, slumped more than 6 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nasdaq Donald Trump Social Media Technology

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

