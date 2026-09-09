Dow weighs exit from $20 billion partnership with Aramco: Report
The joint venture, Sadara Chemical Co, operates a complex in the Saudi city of Jubail with annual production capacity of over 3 million metric tons of chemicals and plastics.
Reuters
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Dow is considering exiting its $20 billion chemicals ??partnership with Saudi Aramco , Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Dow were up nearly 5% in premarket trading.
The joint venture, Sadara Chemical Co, operates a complex in the Saudi city of Jubail with annual production capacity of over 3 million metric tons of chemicals and plastics.
The chemicals maker holds a minority stake in the venture, and Aramco could potentially use the opportunity to acquire Dow's stake and ??increase its ownership, the report added.
Other strategic or financial investors could also bid for Dow's holding, the report said, adding that no final decisions have been made.
Dow and Aramco did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
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Topics : International News Saudi Aramco
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 7:08 PM IST