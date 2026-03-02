Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Drone that hit British military base caused limited damage: Cyprus

Drone that hit British military base caused limited damage: Cyprus

Letymbiotis said Cypriot authorities have enacted security protocols and are monitoring the situation in coordination with the UK and its two military bases in Cyprus

drones, millitary, army

The suspected drone strike occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would help the US in the war against Iran | (Photo: AdobeStock)

AP Nicosia
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Cyprus' government spokesperson said an "incident" that happened at a British air base on the island nation's southern coastline involved an "unmanned drone which caused limited damage."  Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis said the incident at RAF Akrotiri occurred shortly after midnight Monday.

He said "information received through various channels" indicated a drone strike.

He didn't specify what kind of drone, where it was launched from or the extent of damage.

Letymbiotis said Cypriot authorities have enacted security protocols and are monitoring the situation in coordination with the UK and its two military bases in Cyprus.

The suspected drone strike occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would help the US in the war against Iran.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US personnel, US military

Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack targeting US troops in Baghdad

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

European gas could jump 130% on Hormuz disruption: Goldman Sachs

Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz must not be shut down: Indian-American maritime executive

Israeli airstrikes, Doha, Qatar, Hamas leaders

US, Arab nations slam Iran's drone, missiles strikes in West Asia

Iran, US Iran, Israel Iran, LNG, Strait of Hormuz

More LNG tankers divert from Strait of Hormuz amid widening Iran crisis

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Drones Drones UAV Cyprus Military bases Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict