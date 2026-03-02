Drone that hit British military base caused limited damage: Cyprus
Letymbiotis said Cypriot authorities have enacted security protocols and are monitoring the situation in coordination with the UK and its two military bases in Cyprus
Cyprus' government spokesperson said an "incident" that happened at a British air base on the island nation's southern coastline involved an "unmanned drone which caused limited damage." Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis said the incident at RAF Akrotiri occurred shortly after midnight Monday.
He said "information received through various channels" indicated a drone strike.
He didn't specify what kind of drone, where it was launched from or the extent of damage.
The suspected drone strike occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would help the US in the war against Iran.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST