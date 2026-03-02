Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / More LNG tankers divert from Strait of Hormuz amid widening Iran crisis

More LNG tankers divert from Strait of Hormuz amid widening Iran crisis

At least 13 empty LNG tankers that were on the eastern side of the chokepoint have diverted away, according to ship-tracking data

Iran, US Iran, Israel Iran, LNG, Strait of Hormuz

Exports from Qatar, the world’s largest LNG supplier after the US, must go through Hormuz to reach customers in Asia and Europe | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

By Stephen Stapczynski and Ruth Liao
 
Liquefied natural gas tankers set to load shipments in Qatar or the United Arab Emirates appear to be temporarily abandoning those plans, as most shipowners and traders avoid the Strait of Hormuz.
 
At least 13 empty LNG tankers that were on the eastern side of the chokepoint have diverted away, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. LNG vessels and other ships stopped crossing the waterway over the weekend following the initial strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.
 
Exports from Qatar, the world’s largest LNG supplier after the US, must go through Hormuz to reach customers in Asia and Europe. A month-long halt could see spot Asian LNG rise 130 per cent to $25 per million British thermal units, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 
 
 
“LNG shipping will continue to be disrupted, and traders should plan for a temporary halt of transit via the Strait of Hormuz for a couple of days,” said Leslie Palti-Guzman, founder of Energy Vista, an energy and shipping advisory firm. “We are in uncharted territory.”
 
There were a string of mixed messages around Hormuz over the weekend, as well as attacks on oil tankers. Some shipowners have issued orders to halt travel over safety concerns, while others are reassessing insurance costs as risk premiums surge. 

More From This Section

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Opposition leader Machado to return to Venezuela in next few weeks

China

As China's economy slows, young people buy cheap homes to retire early

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'decisive blow,' orders escalation against Iran

US President Donald Trump

Trump vows to avenge US troops, says more deaths likely in Iran conflict

Israel strike

Israel strikes Lebanese capital Beirut after Hezbollah fires missiles

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran economy LNG export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict