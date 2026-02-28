Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dubai main airports suspend all flights following Iran missile attacks

Dubai main airports suspend all flights following Iran missile attacks

Regional airspace closures have caused disruption to several flights in the overall Gulf region too

Dubai airport, Dubai international airport

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 8:09 PM IST
The escalating situation across the Gulf region following the joint Israel-US attacks on Iran has majorly disrupted flight connections in and out of Dubai, a major aviation destination and a commercial hub on Saturday.

"Some flights have been canceled or delayed at @DXB and Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International (DWC) as a result of the partial closure of the airspace of the United Arab Emirates," a statement by the Dubai airport said.

"We kindly ask you to contact your airline and refrain from heading to DXB or DWC at this time," it added.

 

Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai's airports Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC). Over 100 airlines operate flights to and from Dubai to almost all countries across continents.

"Emirates urges customers to check emirat.es/travelupdates and emirat.es/flightstatus for the latest updates," the airline said in a statement.

"We are actively monitoring the situation, engaging with relevant authorities, and adjusting our operations in line with the latest developments. "Emirates adheres to all regulatory requirements and follows guidance issued by aviation authorities," the airline said.

Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, UAE (AUH), Dammam, Saudi Arabia (DMM), Doha, Qatar (DOH), Dubai, UAE (DXB), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (JED), Muscat, Oman (MCT), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (RUH), and Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), the airline said in a statement posted on its social media X.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

