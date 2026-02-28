World leaders urge de-escalation as US-Israel war against Iran intensifies

World leaders reacted strongly, both in favour and against, to Saturday’s joint United States-Israel strikes against Iran, an escalation that followed stalled nuclear talks and prompted retaliatory action from the Islamic regime.

Large explosions were reported in Tehran, with smoke seen rising from an area that includes the Presidential Palace as well as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s offices, several media reports said. Witnesses described people seeking shelter and attempting to leave affected districts, these reports added.

France seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron said the outbreak of war carried “grave consequences for international peace and security”.

“The current escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop,” he said in a post on X.

“At this decisive moment, every measure is being taken to ensure the security of our national territory, our citizens, and our interests in the Middle East. France also stands ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners, should they request it. The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop,” he added.

“The massacres committed by the Islamic regime disqualify it and demand that the voice be returned to the people. The sooner, the better. Faithful to its principles and aware of its international responsibilities, France is calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council. I am in close contact with our European partners and friends in the Middle East,” he said in his post.

European Union calls for maximum restraint

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said developments in Iran were “greatly concerning”.

“We remain in close contact with our partners in the region. We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability. Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance,” she said.

She added that the European Union had imposed sanctions in response to actions by Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and had consistently pursued diplomatic efforts to address nuclear and ballistic programmes through negotiations.

“We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law,” she said.

Spain rejects ‘unilateral’ military action

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez rejected what he described as “unilateral” military action by the United States and Israel.

“We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order. We likewise reject the actions of the Iranian regime and the Revolutionary Guard. We cannot afford another prolonged and devastating war in the Middle East. We demand immediate de-escalation and full respect for international law. It is time to resume dialogue and achieve a lasting political solution for the region,” he said in a post on X.

Canada backs Israel, supports US action

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa was closely following hostilities and urged Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

“Canada’s position remains clear: The Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East … and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons,” he said.

Carney said Canada reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and supported the United States in acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He added that Canada had listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity and imposed sanctions on hundreds of Iranian individuals and entities.

“The Canadian government urges the protection of all civilians in this conflict. We will take all possible measures to protect our nationals and Canadian diplomatic missions throughout the region,” he said.

Australia backs US over nuclear concerns

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia stood with “the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression” and described Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programmes as a threat to global peace.

He said Australia had expelled Iran’s ambassador, suspended embassy operations in Tehran and listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security,” Albanese said.

He advised Australians not to travel to Iran and to leave if it was safe to do so, adding that consular assistance capacity in Iran was limited.

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran; Oman urges caution

Saudi Arabia condemned what it called Iranian aggression and violations of the sovereignty of Gulf states, warning of “grave consequences” if such actions continued. It also extended all its support to its regional neighbours and called on the international community to condemn Iran’s actions.

However, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said he was “dismayed” by the attacks and urged Washington not to escalate further.

“Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined. Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this. And I pray for the innocents who will suffer,” he said.

“I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war.”

United Nations calls for de-escalation

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk deplored the strikes and called for restraint.

“I deplore the military strikes across Iran this morning by Israel and the United States of America, and the subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran,” he said.

“As always, in any armed conflict, it is civilians who end up paying the ultimate price.”

He urged all sides to “see reason, to de-escalate, and for a return to the negotiating table”.

Iran, Israel and Russia exchange statements

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the attack as “wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate”.

“Our powerful armed forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve,” he said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a call with his Iranian counterpart and condemned what it termed an “unprovoked armed attack” by the United States and Israel, urging an immediate halt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint strikes aimed to remove an “existential threat”.

“The time has come for all sections of the people in Iran … to remove the yoke of tyranny … and bring a free and peace-loving Iran,” he said.

“Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands.”

It is to be noted that these strikes followed nuclear negotiations in Geneva mediated by Oman that ended without agreement and marked the most serious escalation since the June 2025 conflict between the two sides.