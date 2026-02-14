Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Dubai port giant DP World replaces chairman Sulayem named in Epstein files

DP World has long been a pillar of the economy of the Middle Eastern city. DP World is a logistics giant that runs the Jebel Ali port in Dubai and operates terminals in other ports around the world

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem

AP Cairo
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 12:25 AM IST

Dubai has named a new chairman for DP World, one of the world's largest logistics companies, replacing the outgoing head who was named in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The announcement by the government's Dubai Media Office did not specifically name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. However, it said that Essa Kazim was named DP World's chairman and Yuvraj Narayan was named group CEO. Those were positions held by Sulayem.

DP World has long been a pillar of the economy of the Middle Eastern city. DP World is a logistics giant that runs the Jebel Ali port in Dubai and operates terminals in other ports around the world.

 

The announcement comes a day after financial groups in Canada and the United Kingdom said they've paused future ventures with DP World after newly released emails showed a yearslong friendship between Sulayem, and Epstein.

The emails - some referencing porn, sexual massages and escorts - surfaced in the cache of Epstein-related documents recently released by the US Department of Justice.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking. The emails do not appear to implicate Sulayem in Epstein's alleged crimes. DP World has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Sulayem previously had a larger role as chairman of the Dubai World conglomerate, which at the time included the property developer Nakheel. That company was behind the creation of human-made islands in the shape of palm trees and a map of the world that helped cement Dubai's status as an up-and-coming global city.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 12:25 AM IST

