Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / India braces for higher US tariffs, eyes broader trade deal: Report

India braces for higher US tariffs, eyes broader trade deal: Report

Trump said on Monday most partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 per cent to 20 per cent on their exports to the United States

US India Trade

Total bilateral goods trade reached about $129 billion in 2024, with India posting a trade surplus of nearly $46 billion. | Representational

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is preparing to face higher US tariffs likely between 20 per cent and 25 per cent on some of its exports as a temporary measure, as it holds off on fresh trade concessions ahead of Washington's August 1 deadline, two Indian government sources said.
 
Instead, New Delhi plans to resume broader trade negotiations when a US delegation visits in mid-August, with the goal of finalising a comprehensive bilateral agreement by September or October, one of the Indian officials told Reuters.
 
"Talks are progressing well, and a delegation is expected in Delhi by mid-August, one of the Indian government officials said, adding that President Donald Trump could issue a tariff letter imposing duties of 20 or 25 per cent in a "worst-case scenario".
 
 
"However, we assume it would be a temporary measure, considering the five rounds of trade talks that have taken place. A deal will soon be worked out, the official said.
 
Trump said on Monday most partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 per cent to 20 per cent on their exports to the United States, well above the broad 10 per cent tariff he imposed in April. His administration will notify some 200 countries soon of their new "world tariff" rate. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

India may pay 20% to 25% tariff but not yet final, says Donald Trump

Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative

US wants India to eliminate tariffs upfront as trade deal deadline nearspremium

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

No Modi-Trump call took place, Jaishankar clarifies on Operation Sindoor

India US Trade

India unlikely to allow US imports of GM agri products under trade deal

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress

 
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC on Monday that talks with India required more negotiations as Trump was more interested in good deals than quick deals.
 
India has shown "strong interest in opening portions of its market" though its trade policy had long focussed on protecting domestic interests, Greer said.
 
Piyush Goyal, India's trade minister, told Reuters last week India is making "fantastic" progress in US trade talks. Indian officials said New Delhi has offered tariff cuts on a wide range of goods and is working to ease non-tariff barriers.
 
However, agriculture and dairy remain no-go areas, with India unwilling to allow imports of genetically modified soybean or corn, or to open its dairy sector.
 
Total bilateral goods trade reached about $129 billion in 2024, with India posting a trade surplus of nearly $46 billion. India is holding back on fresh offers while calibrating its strategy amid broader US tariff threats targeting BRICS nations, including India, over issues such as de-dollarisation and purchases of Russian oil, said another official.
 
"We remain hopeful of securing a deal that gives Indian exporters preferential access compared to our peers," the official said.
Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.
 
India's commerce ministry and the US Trade Representative's Office did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comments.
 
"We need more negotiations with our Indian friends to see how ambitious they want to be," Greer said. Analysts said, without a deal, Indian exports could face average US tariffs of around 26 per cent, higher than those faced by Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan or the European Union.

More From This Section

Keir Starmer

UK may recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods

China, US extend tariff pause after Stockholm trade dialogue concludes

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia kills 21 civilians in Ukraine, remains defiant over Trump's threats

Delta pilot sexual abuse

Indian-origin Delta pilot arrested in US on child sex abuse charges

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

US goods trade deficit hits nearly two-year low as imports tumble

Topics : Donald Trump US India relations US tariffs Indian exports India exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon