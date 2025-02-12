Business Standard

World News / Elon Musk appears at WH defending DOGE's work but acknowledging mistakes

Elon Musk appears at WH defending DOGE's work but acknowledging mistakes

Musk stood next to the Resolute Desk with his young son as Trump praised Musk's work with his Department of Government Efficiency to slash spending

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters

AP Washington
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

President Donald Trump's most powerful adviser, Elon Musk, made a rare public appearance at the White House on Tuesday to defend the swift and extensive cuts he's pushing across the federal government while acknowledging there have been mistakes and will be more.

Musk stood next to the Resolute Desk with his young son as Trump praised Musk's work with his Department of Government Efficiency to slash spending and as the president signed an executive order to continue downsizing the federal workforce.

Despite concerns that he's amassing unaccountable power with little transparency, Musk described himself as an open book. He joked that the scrutiny over his sprawling influence over federal agencies was like a daily proctology exam.

 

Despite Musk's pledge to be maximally transparent, the White House on Tuesday fired the inspector general for the U.S. Agency for International Development, a day after the watchdog's office warned that the DOGE-directed dismantling of USAID had made it all but impossible to monitor $8.2 billion in humanitarian funds.

Musk, taking questions from reporters for the first time since joining the Trump administration as a special government employee, defended DOGE's work as common sense and not draconian or radical.

The people voted for major government reform, and that's what the people are going to get, he said. That's what democracy is all about.

Musk, the world's richest person and the owner of the social media platform X, said that he was trying to be as transparent as possible and claimed that the organization's work was shared on X and on DOGE's website. However, the DOGE website has no information, and the postings on X are lacking many details, including which programs are being cut and where the organization has access.

Musk acknowledged, in response to a question, that some of the claims he's made about government programs and spending have been wrong.

Some of the things that I say will be incorrect and should be corrected. So nobody can bat 1,000, he said, adding that he would act quickly to correct errors.

He acknowledged DOGE could be making errors as well.

We are moving fast, so we will make mistakes, but we'll also fix the mistakes very quickly, Musk said.

Musk said there are some good people in the federal bureaucracy, but they need to be accountable. Musk referred to the federal bureaucracy as an unelected fourth branch that had more power than any elected representative.

Trump and Musk are pushing federal workers to resign in return for financial incentives, although their plan is currently on hold while a judge reviews its legality. The deferred resignation program, commonly described as a buyout, would allow employees to quit and still get paid until Sept. 30. Administration officials said more than 65,000 workers have taken the offer.

A White House fact sheet on the executive order Trump signed said that agencies will undertake plans for large-scale reductions in force and determine which agency components (or agencies themselves) may be eliminated or combined because their functions aren't required by law.

It also said that agencies should hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart from federal service. There are plans for exceptions when it comes to immigration, law enforcement and public safety.

Hundreds of people gathered for a rally Tuesday across the street from the U.S. Capitol in support of federal workers.

Janet Connelly, a graphic designer with the Department of Energy, said she's fed up with emails from the Office of Personnel Management encouraging people to take the deferred resignation program.

She tried to use her spam settings to filter out the emails but to no avail. Connelly said she has no plans to take the offer.

From the get-go, I didn't trust it, she said.

Connelly said she thinks of her work as trying to do an important service for the American public.

It's too easy to vilify us," she said.

Others have said fear and uncertainty have swept through the federal workforce.

They're worried about their jobs. They're worried about their families. They're also worried about their work and the communities they serve, said Helen Bottcher, a former Environmental Protection Agency employee and current union leader in Seattle.

Bottcher participated in a press conference hosted by Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington.

Murray said workers deserve better than to be threatened, intimidated and pushed out the door by Elon Musk and Donald Trump. She also said that "we actually need these people to stay in their jobs or things are going to start breaking.

A government lawyer, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because of fears of retaliation, said it was a terrifying time to be a federal worker.

She said people are worried that their phones and computers are being monitored. She's a single mother with a young daughter, and her father is urging her to take a safer job in the private sector.

But she's skeptical of the deferred resignation program, emphasizing that accepting the offer means workers can't sue if they're not paid what they're promised.

The idea, she said, was insane.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk Trump administration White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

