Equities, other risk assets face hit as $800 bn stimulus to fade, says Citi

By Richard Henderson

Equities and other risk assets will take a hit when central banks withdraw as much as $800 billion of stimulus deployed to prop up the global economy, according to Citigroup Inc.



Together, this global wave of policy support has “held down real yields, propped up equity multiples, and tightened credit spreads in the face of falling earnings expectations,” King wrote. The risk rally has been fueled by the injection of over $1 trillion of central bank liquidity, and high-frequency liquidity indicators suggest this is already stalling, Matt King, Citi’s global markets strategist, wrote in a note published late Tuesday in New York. Apart from monetary support deployed by other central banks, the Federal Reserve has also bolstered its balance sheet by $440 billion in the wake of the US banking crisis, he said.

He told Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast last month that “stealth” quantitative easing from global central banks has fueled the market exuberance. Now, that support is set to unwind as China’s central bank reins in easy policy settings amid robust growth, while its peers in the US and Europe rekindle quantitative tightening, according to King.



King’s views come after US stocks climbed 8.2% this year, helped along by a surge in tech stocks that has pushed the NYSE FANG+ Index higher by 36%. Bitcoin, a popular gauge of risk, has almost doubled since end-December. “We now expect almost all of them to stall or go into outright reverse. We think this could subtract $600 billion — 800 billion in global liquidity in coming weeks, undermining risk in the process,” he wrote in the note. “With peak liquidity past, we would not be at all surprised if markets were now to experience a sudden pressure loss,” he said.