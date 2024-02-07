Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros join to launch sports streaming service

The service will be one-third owned by each company. Pricing and a name for the service have yet to be determined. They expect to launch the new service by fall 2024, according to a statement Tuesday.

ESPN

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Christopher Palmeri

Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. are joining forces to launch a sports-focused streaming service that will feature major college and pro games usually seen only on traditional TV.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The service will be one-third owned by each company. Pricing and a name for the service have yet to be determined. They expect to launch the new service by fall 2024, according to a statement Tuesday.

With the announcement, three legacy media giants are taking their biggest, most-expensive sports programming online. As part of the announcement, the parties said subscribers would be able to bundle the service with others, including Disney+, Hulu and Max.

The aim is to draw in viewers who don’t subscribe to a pay-television bundle — and offer them all of the sports that come with such a package. It will include Disney’s ESPN and ABC networks, Fox, and Warner channels including TNT and TBS. The package will feature some of the most-viewed shows, including Monday Night Football and NCAA college basketball.

Neither Comcast Corp.’s NBC network nor Paramount Global’s CBS network is participating in the new venture. Both are major sports broadcasters, with rights to the NFL and other leagues.

Major sports have been moving to streaming services. Amazon.com Inc. carries the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package. Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube recently acquired the rights to football’s Sunday Ticket.

Shares of Fox rose as much as 4.4 per cent to $33 in extended trading following the news, while Warner Bros. added as much as 4.8 per cent to $10.55

Disney fell as much as 1.8 per cent to $97.55. The company has said it one day plans to offer its flagship ESPN sports channel directly to consumers, and it wasn’t immediately clear how the new plans will affect that effort.

Investors in Disney and Fox may learn more about the venture on Wednesday, when both companies report financial results and will field calls from analysts.

Also Read

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

Watch Video: Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens

Why did Australian coach term Warner 'probably greatest' all-format player?

Walt Disney's ESPN getting into sports betting with Penn Entertainment

Elon Musk backs lawsuit against Walt Disney over 'Mandalorian' firing

Apple defeats Khosla-backed AliveCor lawsuit over its smartwatch tech

Aid package for Israel fails in House, another setback to GOP leaders

On the cusp of elections, Pakistan needs to get past 'lock him up' politics

Boeing 737 in Alaska Air accident was missing four bolts, say US officials

Topics : ESPN Warner Bros sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon