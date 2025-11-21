Friday, November 21, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Europe's growth model geared towards a world that is disappearing: Lagarde

Europe's growth model geared towards a world that is disappearing: Lagarde

Lagarde said that Europe has become more vulnerable due to its dependency on third countries for its security and the supply of critical raw materials

Christine Lagarde, WEF

Christine Lagarde noted that the European Union's openness to globalisation, which was once a sign of resilience, has now become a vulnerability. Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, on Friday said that Europe needs to recognise that its old growth model, which is built on export-led growth, is coming under strain. She asked to focus on developing the domestic economy as a source of resilience in an uncertain world.
 
In her speech, Lagarde said Europe’s vulnerabilities stem from having a growth model "geared towards a world that is gradually disappearing." Lagarde further said that Europe "lacks effective tools to overcome barriers in the areas where progress matters most."
 
Speaking at the 35th Frankfurt European Banking Congress, Lagarde reiterated arguments from the speech she gave at the same conference in November 2019.
 

Lagarde calls out old regulations

Stressing that the world around does not stand still, Lagarde said, "In recent years, the global environment has been transformed in ways that none of us could have imagined. We have seen the post-war global order fracturing, the rise of new and some old powers, rapid changes in technology, and an uncertain outlook for global trade and finance. Uncertainty abounds and conventional wisdom is being challenged... this calls on Europe to consider its place in the world and reset its ambitions.” 

Also Read

Lagarde

Immigrants a problem? ECB chief says foreign workers kept Europe growing

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

Frequent shocks to economy make inflation more unpredictable: ECB chief

European Central Bank, ECB

Europe inflation cools to 1.9%; focus shifts to Trump and tariffs

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

Christine Lagarde warns of enduring changes in global trade dynamics

IND A vs BAN A semi final Asia Cup rising stars

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: Habibur out on 65; BAN lose 5th wicket

 
Lagarde said that Europe has become more vulnerable due to its dependency on third countries for its security and the supply of critical raw materials. Global shocks have intensified, with rising US tariffs, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and stiffening competition from China, she said, adding, "At the same time, our internal market has stood still, especially in the areas that will shape future growth, like digital technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the areas that will finance it, such as capital markets."

'Globalisation has become a vulnerability'

Lagarde noted that the European Union's openness to globalisation, which was once a sign of resilience, has now become a vulnerability. "We embraced globalisation more than any other advanced economy. In the two decades before the pandemic, external trade as a share of GDP almost doubled in the EU... and for many years, this was a source of resilience. But today, that same openness has become a vulnerability," she said, adding that exports have become a far less reliable engine of growth, reflecting the changing global landscape.

The way forward

Lagarde called on the policymakers to move towards a new governance model. She noted three ways in which progress can be achieved:
 
Revive mutual recognition: If a product or service is legally provided in one EU country, it should be accepted across the EU without needing to meet every national rule. This principle already exists in areas like professional qualifications and banking, but should be expanded, including to digital identities and services.
 
Streamline decision-making: Many important policy areas still require unanimous approval, which slows progress. Expanding qualified majority voting would help advance reforms, especially in taxation, where fragmented rules create complexity and disadvantage European digital firms.
 
Create optional EU-wide legal regimes: Instead of rewriting national laws, the EU can introduce voluntary '28th regimes' that companies can choose to follow. These would offer a single European rulebook, where beneficial, without needing full harmonisation.
 

More From This Section

driving test

US unveils advanced female crash test dummy to boost driver safety

Ramaphosa, South Africa president

S Africa refuses to hand over G20 baton to junior official amid US spat

Google

Google to challenge US govt over alleged digital ad monopoly in court

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's wind-down of Education Department leaves schools fearing disruption

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

Yoon indicted for manipulating probe into South Korean marine's drowning

Topics : Christine Lagarde ECB Europe European Union European Central Bank BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon