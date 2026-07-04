Europe has replaced most assets cut by US from Nato war plans: Official

By Andrea Palasciano and Lizzy Burden

European Nato allies have mostly replaced the assets that the US has cut from its rescue plans in case of a war in Europe, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sir John Stringer said in an interview.

Stringer made the assurance to Bloomberg Television ahead of the alliance’s summit in Ankara next week, at which allies will try to smooth over recent announcements by the US signaling that it is pivoting away from the continent.

“European allies have definitely stepped up in terms of backfilling the adjustment in the US forces in Europe,” said Stringer, adding this was a demonstration of “a stronger Europe in a stronger Nato.”

The need to rebalance has been a factor for years and Europeans have stepped up, he said.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth shocked allies at Nato headquarters in June by announcing a six-month review of the US forces in Europe, a signal that more cuts may be ahead. “In the air and maritime domain, Europeans can and have stepped up” and even gone beyond 100%, said Colonel Martin L. O’Donnell, spokesperson at Nato’s military command. In certain cases, European allies have the same kit or better equipment than the US inventory, he added, citing the example of a type of F-16 fighter jet to be received by Bulgaria. Trump’s rhetoric toward Nato since his return to the White House has unnerved allies and prompted a rethink of defence spending in Europe.

Stringer was appointed as Nato’s second in command of operations in Europe this year as the alliance grapples with the war in Ukraine on its borders and an increasingly isolationist US.

Asked about the recent resignation of British Defence Secretary John Healey over what he said was inadequate spending by the UK, Stringer said that all “all the nations, all 32 agreed that they would get to 3.5% by 2035 and have a credible path to get there.”

“Nobody gets an opt out on that one,” he said, referring to Nato’s target for governments to spend at least 3.5% of gross domestic product on core defence. “That’s what we agreed and that obviously includes the UK.”

Areas of investment announced by the UK in recent weeks are “absolutely aligned with where Nato sees our forces needing to go to be able to be credible in deterring and defending the billion people under the Nato umbrella,” he said.

“Nato will expect all nations, including the UK, to live by their commitments,” he said.