Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ex-Trump adviser Powell McCormick steps down from Meta board after 8 months

Ex-Trump adviser Powell McCormick steps down from Meta board after 8 months

Powell McCormick, who served as Trump's deputy national security adviser during his first term, is considering retaining an advisory role where she continues working with Meta's senior leadership team

Dina Powell McCormick is leaving Meta’s board after eight months

Dina Powell McCormick is leaving Meta’s board after eight months | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kurt Wagner
 
Dina Powell McCormick, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump, is stepping down from the board of Meta Platforms Inc. just eight months after she joined.  
Powell McCormick, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser during his first term, is considering retaining an advisory role where she continues working with Meta’s senior leadership team, according to a person familiar with the matter. That role would be broad-ranging but focused on investments and strategic counsel, said the person, who added that Meta isn’t expected to fill her board seat. 
 
Friday was her last day on the board, according to a regulatory filing. 
Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has made several changes to the company’s board over the past few years, including five new appointments within the last 12 months. In addition to enlisting Powell McCormick, Zuckerberg brought on Patrick Collison, who runs the financial technology company Stripe, and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, another Trump ally.
 
 
Powell McCormick also serves as president of global client services at BDT & MSD Partners, an investment firm. Last month, she attended a Trump dinner in Washington for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Powell McCormick attended alongside her husband, Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, according to the New York Times. 
 
When reached for comment, a Meta spokesperson pointed Bloomberg to the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
 

More From This Section

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani revamps hiring after old antisemitic remarks prompt aide to quit

Imran KhanImran Khan

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 yrs in corruption case

Khalida Zia, former PM of Bangladesh

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia's condition 'more stable' now, says doctor

bangladesh protests

Bangladesh unrest: Prothom Alo office vandalised over student leader death

Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut

Yale, US universities plan student loan options as Trump caps grad debt

Topics : Donald Trump Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon