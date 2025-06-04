Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FBI arrests Chinese researchers for smuggling lethal crop pathogen into US

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a Chinese researcher at the University of Michigan and her partner for allegedly smuggling a dangerous agricultural pathogen into the United States for unauthorised research.
 
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrests on Wednesday in a post on X, calling the case a stark warning about foreign interference in American institutions. “The CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply,” he wrote. “This case puts a spotlight on the growing threat of agroterrorism.”
 

Fungus poses serious threat to crops and food security: Patel

The researcher, Yunqing Jian, is accused of illegally bringing Fusarium graminearum, a highly destructive fungal pathogen, into the US. The fungus causes Fusarium head blight, a devastating plant disease that affects essential crops such as wheat, maize, barley, and rice. It also produces harmful mycotoxins that can impact both human and animal health. The pathogen is considered a global biosecurity threat and has caused billions of dollars in agricultural losses worldwide.
 

Federal investigators allege that Jian smuggled the fungus into the country without proper declaration and continued related research while employed at the University of Michigan. She had previously received funding from the Chinese government and allegedly expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).  ALSO READ: Chinese students rattled by Trump plan to 'aggressively' revoke visas

Partner accused of smuggling via Detroit airport

Jian’s partner, Zunyong Liu, a researcher at a Chinese university, is also facing charges. Authorities claim Liu smuggled the same fungus into the United States through Detroit Metropolitan Airport. While he initially denied the allegations, investigators say he later admitted to bringing the material for use in his research.
 
Both Jian and Liu have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling biological material into the United States, making false statements, and visa fraud.
 

US intensifies scrutiny of Chinese researchers

The arrests come as the United States intensifies its scrutiny of Chinese nationals involved in academic and scientific research. Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced a broad visa crackdown targeting students and researchers linked to the CCP or working in sensitive fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and aerospace.   
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would implement enhanced screening measures for all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong, citing national security concerns.
 
While authorities have not confirmed whether the smuggled material posed an immediate public health risk, they stressed the national security implications of foreign-led agroterrorism targeting America’s food supply.
 
The University of Michigan has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

