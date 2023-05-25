close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Felt like 'home': Migration to UK at record high, Indians dominate

They also made up the largest group of students granted visas under the new Graduate post-study work route, representing 41% of grants

Agencies
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UK said a record number of migrants arrived last year, a trend that lays bare the divides in the ruling Conservative Party and highlights the economy’s urgent demand for new workers.
 
An estimated 606,000 more people moved to Britain than departed, according to Office for National Statistics data published Thursday. That represents an increase of 118,000 from the previous year. Two-thirds of the increase came from asylum seekers that were added to the total for the first time, complicating analysis of the data.
 
While the figure was far higher than many in the Tory Party were aiming for, it fell short of estimates that the Centre for Policy Studies made before the report putting potential net migration from 700,000 to 997,000.
 
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is still under pressure to deliver on a long-standing Conservative Party promise to bring down the numbers — a central argument driving Britain’s exit from the European Union. That aim is in conflict with staff shortages rattling the UK economy and especially the National Health Service after at least 500,000 people dropped out of the labor market since the pandemic.
 
Indians lead the list
 
Indian nationals top the tally of skilled worker and student visas issued by the UK over the past year, according to official immigration statistics released in London on Thursday. 
 

Also Read

BJP natural ally for Conservative Party, need to build on friendship: UK MP

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Conservative Party chief over tax penalty row

Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL T20: Check out predicted playing 11

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL: MI predicted XI vs RCB

Nvidia Corp's blowout forecast sparks almost $260 billion AI rally

Debt ceiling talks teeter on brink, as lawmakers leave town without a deal

WHO chief warns countries about 'Disease X'; here's all you need to know

Sherpa guide who climbed Everest 28th time says he's not ready to retire

US economic growth for last quarter revised up to 1.3% annual rate

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data collated by the UK Home Office shows that Indian nationals were the top nationality for cross-sector skilled work, including specifically targeted healthcare visas aimed at filling staff shortages in the National Health Service (NHS).
 
They also made up the largest group of students granted visas under the new Graduate post-study work route, representing 41 per cent of grants.
 
“Indian nationals were the top nationality for visas in the ‘Worker' category, representing one third (33 per cent) of grants, and were by far the top nationality for both the ‘Skilled Worker’ and ‘Skilled Worker - Health and Care' visas,” the Home Office analysis notes.
 
“A total of 92,951 Graduate route extensions were granted to previous students in the year ending March 2023. Indian nationals represented the largest group of students granted leave to remain on the Graduate route, representing 41 per cent of grants,” it said.
 
According to the latest statistics, skilled worker visas granted to Indians rose 63 per cent, from 13,390 in 2021-22 to 21,837 in 2022-23. In the healthcare visa category, Indians registered an even higher 105 per cent hike from 14,485 to 29,726.
“There were 138,532 sponsored study visa grants to Indian nationals in year ending March 2023, an increase of 53,429 (+63 per cent) compared to year ending March 2022 and the largest number of study visas granted to any nationality. Grants to study for Indian nationals have risen markedly since year ending March 2019 and are now around seven times higher,” the analysis notes.
 
“Nigeria had the highest number of dependants (66,796) of sponsored study visa holders in the year ending March 2023, increasing from 27,137 in the year ending March 2022. Indian nationals had the second highest number of dependants, increasing from 22,598 to 42,381,” it notes.
 
The latest data comes days after UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced a clampdown on the right of student visa holders to bring dependent family members, limiting it only to PhD level students.
 
“This package includes: removing the right for international students to bring dependants unless they are on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes,” Braverman said in a statement to the House of Commons announcing a new package of measures to curb migration.
 
It was widely seen as pre-emptive action ahead of the latest ONS figures revealing on Thursday that net migration to the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022-23, up from 504,000 in the previous year and driven by a sharp rise in workers and students from outside the European Union (EU).
Topics : India UK relation Migration

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Felt like 'home': Migration to UK at record high, Indians dominate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Nvidia Corp's blowout forecast sparks almost $260 billion AI rally

Nvidia
1 min read

India, EU should use trade council for stable green energy supplies: Frans

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

J&K admin preserving Dogra dynasty's kings' heritage through digitisation

J&K admin preserving Dogra dynasty's kings' heritage through digitisation
2 min read

Haryana will align with central rules to enhance 5G infra: Chief secretary

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

f Tipu Sultan
3 min read

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
2 min read

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan Army
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon