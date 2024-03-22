Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India, Afghanistan play out goalless draw

It was end-to-end stuff in the first half with India coming very close to scoring through Manvir Singh on two occasions and the hosts too having their share of chances

Indian football team

Indian football team (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Abha (Saudi Arabia)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Afghanistan settled for a 0-0 draw after failing to turn their opportunities into goals in a Group A fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers here on Thursday.
It was end-to-end stuff in the first half with India coming very close to scoring through Manvir Singh on two occasions and the hosts too having their share of chances.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, most of them were half chances and goalkeepers of both teams were not tested enough.
With India and Afghanistan resorting to open football, the first half (45+3) saw a wave of attacking moves but the strikers were not able to come alive in the final third, leaving both gaffers Igor Stimac and Ashley Westwood a bit frustrated as they shouted instructions from the touchline.
India were on the offensive from the word go and caused some anxious moments in the Afghanistan defence and had Manvir not spurned a great chance on the 17th minute, the visitors would have taken an early lead in their away leg of the second round of 2026 World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup preliminary joint qualification match.
Then there was a scope for Afghanistan to go ahead, but Mosawer Ahadi, who found room on the right side of the box, could not pack enough punch in his left-footed effort as Sandhu tackled it without much ado.
A chance went begging for India in the 58th minute after Akash Mishra on the left flank won the ball and crossed it to Vikram Pratap Singh whose finishing left a lot to be desired.
Moments later, it was Afghanistan's turn to miss out on a golden opportunity as Rahul Bheke foiled Rahmat Akbari and Omid Popalzay's plan with a timely interception.
One of the game's best chances came India's way but Subhasish Bose's free header off a corner kick missed the target.

Also Read

FIFA World Cup Qualifier:IND vs AFG live match starts at 12:30 AM IST today

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

FIFA WC Qualifier: Indian football team eye crucial 3 points vs Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Cricket World Cup, ENG vs AFG Highlights: Historic win for Afghanistan

EU leaders debating fresh ways to get more arms to help war-torn Ukraine

Boeing's directors plan to meet top airline chiefs without CEO Dave Calhoun

Apple loses $113 billion in value as European, US regulators close in

FedEx plans $5 bn buyback as CEO's cost-cutting measures yield results

Microsoft to pay Inflection AI $650 mn after scooping up most of staff

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FIFA FIFA World Cup All India Football Federation Indian football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon