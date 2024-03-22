Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Microsoft to pay Inflection AI $650 mn after scooping up most of staff

As part of the deal, Microsoft will pay $620 million to license Inflection's AI models and around $30 million for waiving any legal rights related to the mass hiring

Inflection AI, artificial intelligence, AI tech

The Inflection logo on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shirin Ghaffary and Rachel Metz


Microsoft Corp. has agreed to pay Inflection AI $650 million, largely to license its artificial intelligence software, alongside its move earlier this week to hire much of the startup’s staff, according to a person familiar with the transaction.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Microsoft stunned the AI world on Tuesday with an announcement that it had hired Inflection’s co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, along with most of the startup’s 70 employees. The unusual deal, first reported by Bloomberg News, resembled an “acqui-hire” — but without an acquisition. Some legal and industry experts have suggested that Microsoft’s Inflection deal might still spark antitrust concerns with US regulators, who are increasingly scrutinizing Big Tech’s AI investments and partnerships. 

Now, with a much smaller staff, Inflection is trying to offload some of its compute capacity, or access to computing power that can be used for tasks like training AI models, accordingUS to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information. The company is seeking a partial refund from its cloud computing partner CoreWeave, one of the people said. The step could reduce costs related to building AI models as Inflection shifts to an enterprise rather than consumer business model.

As part of the deal, Microsoft will pay $620 million to license Inflection’s AI models and  around $30 million for waiving any legal rights related to the mass hiring, according to one person. The financial terms were previously reported by The Information. 

Microsoft and CoreWeave did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Inflection AI declined to comment.

The deal will make Inflection’s investors whole, as Bloomberg previously reported, with a modest return on investment. However, those investors aren’t immediately expected to reap big rewards on what once appeared to be an AI rocket ship, valued at $4 billion after raising $1.3 billion last year.

As investor interest in chatbots surged last year, Inflection debuted a bot named Pi — positioned as a kind of personal assistant that was nicer and more reliable than competitors. But Suleyman told Bloomberg this week that Inflection had not succeeded in finding an effective business model.

Also Read

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

DeepMind, Inflection AI to Microsoft AI CEO: Who is Mustafa Suleyman

India is at inflection point; structurally on high growth path: PK Mishra

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Israeli assault on Gaza's Rafah not needed to defeat Hamas, says Blinken

World Water Day 2024: All about the importance of water in our lives

France rejects bill to ratify EU-Canada trade deal, cites farmers' concerns

Meta, Microsoft, X join forces against Apple's App Store payment plans

Switzerland unexpectedly cut key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%


As the startup plots a new course, Reid Hoffman, a VC and a Microsoft board member, will stay on at Inflection as a director and co-founder. The new CEO will be Sean White, who previously served as the chief research and development officer at Mozilla.

In a LinkedIn post Tuesday, Hoffman said it was a “good day for everyone involved in Inflection.”

Inflection will also retain its proprietary technology. In a blog post on Tuesday, Inflection said it was well positioned to serve companies including Microsoft. “Our success at training, tailoring and improving the performance of large AI models makes us uniquely well placed to be the AI platform for businesses around the world,” it said.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Microsoft Corporation Microsoft Ventures US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon