Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Focused cuts, fewer layers: Tech industry layoffs enter new phase

Slashing tech work forces would have been anathema in Silicon Valley just a few years ago

job cut layoffs

The new layoffs are the latest correction to years of a booming global economy and near-zero interest rates, which gave tech companies the ability to throw off gobs of cash to attract top talent in the pandemic

NYT
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mike Isaac

Last year, Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 to be a “year of efficiency.” His company, Meta, soon laid off a third of its employees. Amazon, Google and Microsoft also cut tens of thousands of workers.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Their worlds did not stop. Not only that, the companies were rewarded. Their stock prices soared. Some divisions were more productive. And the companies — including X, formerly known as Twitter, which has chopped nearly 80 percent of its staff since late 2022 — continued operating.

Other chief executives took notice. And a month into 2024, tech companies have entered a new phase of cost cutting.

After last year’s widespread layoffs, the largest firms — including Amazon, Google and Microsoft — have in recent weeks made smaller, targeted job trims while focusing on fewer projects and shifting resources to key products such as artificial intelligence. Some tech start-ups — such as Flexport, Bolt and Brex — have slashed more deeply to stave off potential extinction. The mandate from the top is the same: Do more with less.

“There are three basic buckets of layoffs we’re seeing,” said Nabeel Hyatt, a general partner at the venture capital firm Spark Capital, which invests in tech companies. “Big, fat tech oligopolies looking for more growth and profit; there are the medium-size companies that over-hired during boom times; and there are the smaller start-ups that are just trying to gain runway to survive.”

chart

The new layoffs are the latest correction to years of a booming global economy and near-zero interest rates, which gave tech companies the ability to throw off gobs of cash to attract top talent in the pandemic. Many of the companies hired tens of thousands of new workers during that time to keep up with digital demand.The past couple of years have forced tech executives to think differently. After lockdowns lifted and people ventured back out into the world, use of tech products shrank compared with pandemic highs. More than 1,000 tech companies eliminated upward of 260,000 jobs in 2023, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, which catalogs job cuts across the tech industry.

Also Read

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Unemployment rate in India at its lowest level in 6 years: PM Modi

J-K's unemployment rate dips to 4% from 5.2% in 2021-22: Officials

US job growth slows in October; unemployment rate rises marginally to 3.9%

NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks to be reduced soon by NMC, details inside

Gaza's economy post war could take decades to recover, says UN trade body

Meta, TikTok, X CEOs face questions on child safety at US Senate hearing

Crypto exchange FTX expects to repay customers in full: Bankruptcy lawyer

Oil prices fell due to weak economic activity in leading importer China

Swapped 195 prisoners of war with Ukraine on Wednesday, says Russia


Slashing tech work forces would have been anathema in Silicon Valley just a few years ago. Tech culture has long been one in which a manager’s status was determined by how many people reported to him or her and how effectively a company countered competitors’ recruitment efforts. Tech executives often viewed attracting the next generation of computer scientists as a full-contact sport.

But now the stigma of layoffs has dissipated. More executives at tech companies have admitted that they over-hired in the pandemic. The largest companies are making strategic cuts to areas where they plan to invest less and where certain types of jobs are no longer needed. Smaller companies that could easily raise capital just a few years ago are cutting to stay afloat. In the first 30 days of this year, 25,000 layoffs occurred across roughly 100 tech companies, according to Layoffs.fyi. Microsoft, Google, Apple, Meta and Amazon are set to give more insight into the state of the industry when they publish quarterly financial statements this week.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, exemplifies the arc of layoffs. Last year, Zuckerberg cut what he called “managers managing managers.” This year, the company has been more targeted with its trims.

©2023 The New York Times News Service
Topics : layoff job cut US tech industry unemployment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon