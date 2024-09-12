Business Standard
Former B'desh PM Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital, advised several tests

Her physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, said the medical board has recommended several tests and she has been placed in a private cabin following her admission to the hospital

Khaleda Zia

She was acquitted of all charges against her following the fall of the Awami League government led by her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina on August 5 | Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia was admitted to a private hospital in the early hours of Thursday, according to a media report.
The 79-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson arrived at the Evercare Hospital from her Gulshan residence around 1:40 am, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
Her physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, said the medical board has recommended several tests and she has been placed in a private cabin following her admission to the hospital.
The next course of her treatment will be determined after reviewing the test results, he said.
 
On August 21, Zia had returned home after 45 days treatment at the same hospital.
The former prime minister, who was under house arrest for the past five years, was freed by an order of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on August 6.

She was acquitted of all charges against her following the fall of the Awami League government led by her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina on August 5.
The BNP chief has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart and eyes. A pacemaker was successfully installed in her chest on June 23 by a group of specialist doctors.
Her doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.
Earlier this month, Zia was acquitted in five separate cases, including one filed over allegations of celebrating a fake birthday and another for supporting war criminals.
Zia served as the prime minister of Bangladesh from March 1991 to March 1996, and again from June 2001 to October 2006.

Topics : Bangladesh Khaleda Zia Sheikh Hasina

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

