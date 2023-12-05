Sensex (0.50%)
69211.22 + 346.10
Nifty (0.45%)
20779.10 + 92.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
6698.95 + 0.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
43911.50 -7.10
Nifty Bank (1.17%)
46975.10 + 543.70
Heatmap

Four injured in IED blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least four people, including three children, were injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded here in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Representative Image

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least four people, including three children, were injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded here in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
According to the police, the blast occurred around 9:10 am near a school in the provincial capital Peshawar, Geo News reported.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At least four kilogrammes of explosives, planted in a cemented block on the side of the road, were used in the blast.
Police and rescue teams were sent to the site as soon as the blast was reported, Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.
The injured children, between the ages of seven and 10, were moved to a private hospital, the report said.
The condition of two children was critical, a spokesperson of the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital was quoted as saying in the report.
Khan said that the police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas. The element of extortion is also being considered in the blast," he was quoted as saying.
It would be premature to say who was the target, he added.
Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by various terror outfits.
According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.

Also Read

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

Death toll at 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan

Security forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, destroyed on spot

Pakistan security personnel killed, several injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Chhattisgarh: 2 killed, 1 injured in IED blast at mine in Narayanpur

Germany remains Europe's top destination for foreign direct investment

Top Biden security advisor discusses iCET with senior officials in Delhi

Draft text at COP28 shows negotiators considering fossil fuel 'phase out'

Nepal urges Russia not to recruit its citizens into army; says six killed

US joins several nations in backing COP28 pledge to slash cooling emissions

Topics : Pakistan Terrorsim IED blast Pakistan army

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon