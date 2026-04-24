'Fracture has occurred in the enemy': Mojtaba Khamenei hails Iran's unity

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei praised the strong unity of the Iranian people, saying it has dealt a major blow to the enemy and calling for practical expressions of gratitude to further strengthen national cohesion, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

In a message published on X on Thursday, the Leader said, "Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy", underscoring that this level of solidarity has disrupted the plans of those aiming to undermine the Islamic Republic.

The Supreme Leader called for expressing gratitude for this blessing through practical steps, saying such efforts would make national unity "greater and more steely," while leaving adversaries "more wretched and diminished."

"The enemy's media operations, by targeting the minds and psyches of the people, intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition," he said.

As reported by Iranian state media Press TV, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei's message comes at a crucial time as Iran faces what it described as multiple forms of pressure, including sanctions, threats, and propaganda campaigns by the United States, Israel, and their Western allies.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that there are no divisions within the country's leadership, rejecting claims of internal rifts between "hardliners" and "moderates."

He said all Iranians are united as "revolutionaries" and fully aligned with the Supreme Leader, adding that the nation stands together against any external aggression.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump claimed that there was infighting within Iran's political and military establishment.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all "Iranian" and "revolutionary," and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions."

"One God, one nation, one leader, and one path; that path being the path to the victory of our dear Iran, more precious than life," the post read.