Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gabriel Attal named France's youngest PM, as Macron shakes up govt

Macron's office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France's first openly gay prime minister

France PM Gabriel Attal

France PM Gabriel Attal | Photo: Reuters

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gabriel Attal was named on Tuesday as France's youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.
Macron's office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France's first openly gay prime minister.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government's ability to deport foreigners.
Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

France rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's 3-day state visit

Paris Mein Hardik Swagat: Macron to PM Modi ahead of Bastille Day Parade

Gabriel India gains 7% to hit new high; up 60% in 2 mths on strong outlook

Defence minister Singh begins his UK tour with visit to Gandhi memorial

US small business sentiment up; labour, inflation worries persist

Imran Khan arrested in connection with attack on Pakistan Army on May 9

Imran Khan arrested in connection with attack on Pakistan Army on May 9

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Japan days after New Year quake tragedy

Topics : France Emmanuel Macron Politics Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon