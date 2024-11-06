Business Standard
Game, set, match: Musk after updates show Trump leads presidential race

Tesla CEO had even expressed his willingness to serve after Trump hinted that he would consider Elon Musk for a cabinet role or advisory post if he wins

Elon Musk

Notably, Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards former president Trump | Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk exuded confidence of Donald Trump's return to the White House, as the early projections show the former president ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The counting of votes is underway for the US Presidential elections after polling closed almost in all states on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards former president Trump.

He has donated USD 75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee aiming to pave his return to the White House. He even hosted an X-Space with the former President and appeared at some of his campaign rallies.

 

 

The Tesla CEO had even expressed his willingness to serve after Trump hinted that he would consider Elon Musk for a cabinet role or advisory post if he wins.

In a post on the social media platform X, Musk tweeted, "Game, set and match".

The Tesla CEO also reposted a prediction from Polymarket -- a New York-based prediction market -- which projected Donald Trump winning the Presidential elections by 90.1 per cent and VP Kamala Harris at a mere 9.2 per cent.

According to the latest projections by CNN, Donald Trump is leading on 211 electoral votes and Kamala Harris is ahead on 145.

Politico has said Trump is ahead on 214 and Harris on 179.

While Fox News projections keep Trump ahead at 216 and Harris at 193.

Harris and Trump each need at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Topics : Elon Musk Elon Musk Tesla Donald Trump US Elections US Presidential poll

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

