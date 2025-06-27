Friday, June 27, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Global Human Rights Groups slam China's ongoing crackdown on lawyers at UN

Global Human Rights Groups slam China's ongoing crackdown on lawyers at UN

Crackdown started on July 9, 2015, when more than 300 lawyers and legal advocates were targeted by police, marking largest organised suppression of legal professionals in the China's's recent history

China increased its defence budget by 7.2 per cent to about $245 billion to support its military restructuring

The WUC release notes that the statement highlighted that human rights lawyers in China continue to endure harassment, disbarment, imprisonment, and incessant surveillance. | Photo via Reuters

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A coalition of global human rights organisations has expressed grave concerns during the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding the ongoing persecution of human rights attorneys in China, commemorating the tenth anniversary of China's "709 Crackdown."

As reported in a press release by the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), the oral statement was presented by Lawyers' Rights Watch Canada (LRWC) and supported by Amnesty International, the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute, Lawyers for Lawyers, and the Law Society of England and Wales.

The crackdown started on July 9, 2015, when more than 300 lawyers and legal advocates were targeted by police in China, marking the largest organised suppression of legal professionals in the nation's recent history. The WUC release notes that the statement highlighted that human rights lawyers in China continue to endure harassment, disbarment, imprisonment, and incessant surveillance.

 

The organisations pointed out several specific cases, including lawyer Gao Zhisheng, who has been forcibly disappeared since 2017, and Ding Jiaxi, who received a 12-year prison sentence in 2023 merely for attending a private meeting with fellow lawyers.

The statement also indicated that the families of detained lawyers frequently face hardships as well, losing their jobs, homes, and access to education, while enduring travel restrictions and constant monitoring.

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping removes top PLA general Miao Hua amid military crackdown

rajnath singh, general don jun

Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart; calls for solving complex issues

PremiumMinistry of External Affairs

Will take up fertiliser export curbs by China as required, says MEA

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath refuses to sign SCO communique over exclusion of Pahalgam attack

India china, India, China

India in touch with China over rare earth supply chain issues: MEA

As mentioned in the WUC release, the NGOs voiced their concern over the escalating repression of other human rights defenders, including Tibetans, Uyghurs, and residents of Hong Kong. The organisations also condemned China's increasing use of transnational repression to silence dissent beyond its borders.

The coalition urged the global community to take substantial actions to hold China accountable for its violations. "Torture is universally condemned under international law," the organisations stated, urging the UN Special Rapporteur and member states to implement stronger measures against these abuses.

The statement also received backing from 16 other NGOs, including the Uyghur Human Rights Project, CIVICUS, China Aid, Safeguard Defenders, and the Taipei Bar Association Human Rights Committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

B'desh interim govt forms committee to probe allegations over last 3 polls

United Nations

UN says terrorist use of AI is 'very likely', calls for urgent action

mental health at work, workplace mental health, employee mental well-being,

Rural schools in US struggle as Trump admin cuts mental health grants

Nike

Nike to cut China output by 2026 as Trump tariffs threaten $1 billion hit

gavel

Brazil SC clears way to hold social media companies liable for user content

Topics : China Lawyers United Nations Human Rights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon