Global weather body predicts 60% chance of La Nia developing during Jul-Sep

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

The 2023/24 El Nio event, which drove record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather around the world, is predicted to transition to La Nia conditions later this year, according to a new update from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
The world experienced the warmest April ever and the eleventh consecutive month of record-high temperatures. Sea surface temperatures have been record-high for the past 13 months, according to the WMO.
The WMO said this is happening due to the naturally occurring El Nio unusual warming of waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and the additional energy trapped in the atmosphere and ocean by greenhouse gases from human activities.
Amid a prevailing but weakening El Nio, millions of people in South Asia, including India and Pakistan, endured brutal heat in April and May.
The latest forecasts from the WMO Global Producing Centres of Long-Range Forecasts give equal chances (50 per cent) of either neutral conditions or a transition to La Nia during June-August.
 
The chance of La Nia conditions increases to 60 per cent during July to September and 70 per cent during August to November.
The probability of El Nio redeveloping is negligible during this time, the WMO said.
While El Nio is associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India, La Nia -- the antithesis of El Nio -- leads to plentiful rainfall during the monsoon.
Last month, the India Meteorological Department had forecast above normal rain in the monsoon season in India with favourable La Nia conditions expected to set in by August-September.
The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on it. It is also crucial for replenishing reservoirs critical for drinking water, apart from power generation across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : weather forecasts World Meteorological Organisation Earth temperature

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

