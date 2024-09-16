Business Standard
Home / World News / Goldman Sachs, Citigroup lower China's 2024 growth forecast to 4.7%

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup lower China's 2024 growth forecast to 4.7%

Weak economic activity in August has ramped up attention on China's slow economic recovery

china Flag, China

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have lowered their full-year projections for China's economic growth. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have lowered their full-year projections for China's economic growth to 4.7 per cent, after the world's second-largest economy's industrial output slowed to a five-month low in August.
 
Weak economic activity in August has ramped up attention on China's slow economic recovery and highlighted the need for further stimulus measures to shore up demand.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The faltering growth has prompted global brokerages to scale back their 2024 projections to below government's target of around 5 per cent.
 
Goldman Sachs earlier expected full-year growth for the economy at 4.9 per cent, while Citigroup had forecast growth at 4.8 per cent.
 
 
China's industrial output in August expanded 4.5 per cent year-on-year, slowing from the 5.1 per cent pace in July and marking the slowest growth since March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday.
 
Retail sales - a key gauge of consumption - rose 2.1 per cent in August, decelerating from a 2.7 per cent increase in July amid extreme weather and a summer travel peak. Analysts had expected retail sales, which have been anemic all year, to grow 2.5 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Japan typhoon

Typhoon Yagi costs Vietnam $1.6 billion, may lower growth: Officials

SHEIN

Washington's crackdown on cheap Chinese goods adds to Temu and Shein woes

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian bombing in Kharkiv kills 94-year-old woman, leaving 42 injured

Elon musk, musk, Elon

'No one trying to kill Kamala': Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump episode

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's what we know about reported suspect behind Trump assassination bid

"We believe the risk that China will miss the 'around 5 per cent' full-year GDP growth target is on the rise, and thus the urgency for more demand-side easing measures is also increasing," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Sept. 15.
 
It maintained the country's 2025 GDP growth forecast at 4.3 per cent.
 
However, Citigroup on Sunday trimmed its 2025 year-end forecast for China's GDP growth to 4.2 per cent from 4.5 per cent due to a lack of major catalysts for domestic demand.
 
"We believe fiscal policy needs to step up to so as to break the austerity trap and timely deploy growth support," economists at Citigroup said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

SBI, Vodafone Idea and Indus stocks tank after Goldman Sachs 'sell' call

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris' proposed tax reforms may cut S&P 500 earnings by 5%: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group cuts India's 2024 and 2025 GDP growth forecasts

Goldman Sachs

Swiss bank Julius Baer names Goldman Sachs exec Stefan Bollinger as new CEO

Anil Agarwal, Photo: Bloomberg

Vedanta raises $1 bn via QIP; Goldman, Morgan Stanley among top investors

Topics : Goldman Sachs Citi China China economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon