Business Standard
Home / World News / Google Cloud partners with Air France-KLM to enhance operations with AI

Google Cloud partners with Air France-KLM to enhance operations with AI

Google Cloud said in a statement that the Franco-Dutch airline group's 551 operating aircraft, 93 million passengers carried in 2023, and its commercial and cargo flights generated large amounts

Google Cloud

Air France-KLM will retain full ownership and control of its data.| Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Cloud said on Wednesday it had partnered with Air France-KLM to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the airline group's data. 
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT 
Google Cloud said in a statement that the Franco-Dutch airline group's 551 operating aircraft, 93 million passengers carried in 2023, and its commercial and cargo flights generated large amounts of data, which would be used by Google Cloud's AI solution in areas such as analyzing passenger preferences and travel patterns, and predicting maintenance of aircraft. 
Air France-KLM will retain full ownership and control of its data, Google Cloud said. 
KEY QUOTES 
"The group will gain a deeper understanding of passenger preferences, travel patterns, and behaviors to offer newly tailored travel options and services, and be able to enhance flight, airport, and business operations, with the time needed for data analysis in predictive plane maintenance already dropping from hours to minutes", Google Cloud said. 
 
"Airlines generate massive amounts of data, much of which can be incredibly valuable in helping drive operational insights, build better customer experiences" said Matt Renner, President, Global Revenue at Google Cloud.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

NTT DATA announces intent to acquire cloud engg firm Niveus Solutions

Google Cloud

Google Cloud expands support for early-stage AI startups in India

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh pitches Vizag to Google Cloud CEO for setting up data centre

Google, Alphabet

Alphabet Inc beats sales estimates in Q3 results on Google Cloud growth

JSW Group

Meet Avira & Vir: JSW MG Motor's new AI chatbots revolutionising car buying

Topics : Google Cloud Air France artificial intelligence and robotics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon