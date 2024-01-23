Sensex (    %)
                        
Ground forces encircled southern Gaza city of Khan Younis: Israeli military

Territory's second largest city has seen heavy fighting in recent days, with dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded. Israeli officials said top Hamas leaders may be hiding in tunnels under city

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday photo: reuters

Khan Younis is the hometown of Yehya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, whose whereabouts are unknown. The military announced the encirclement in a statement Tuesday | Photo: Reuters

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israeli military says its forces have encircled the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
The territory's second largest city has seen heavy fighting in recent days, with dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded. Israeli officials have said top Hamas leaders may be hiding in tunnels under the city.
Khan Younis is the hometown of Yehya Sinwar, Hamas' top leader in Gaza, whose whereabouts are unknown. The military announced the encirclement in a statement Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Army Gaza

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

